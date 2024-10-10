An Uncommon Luxury Getaway Awaits at This Pennsylvania Resort
In the farthest reaches encompassing the vast and scenic landscapes within Nemacolin resort, an impressive bronze sculpture of a fit and chiseled Chief Nemacolin overlooks Mystic Rock golf course’s 15th hole. Arms outstretched, it appears the Chief approves: “Look at this beauty … what is here now, is good.”
Everything at this southwestern Pennsylvania haven is beyond imagination, yet owner and CEO Maggie Hardy, along with her son PJ Magerko Liquorice and staff members, have spent years re-imagining almost every aspect of this unparalleled resort in Farmington, about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Her father, 84 Lumber founder Joseph A. Hardy III, fell in love with the area nestled in the heart of the Laurel Highlands and fashioned its beginnings in 1987, mainly to introduce Maggie to the wonders of nature.
On Jan. 7, 2023, exactly 100 years to the day Joe was born in 1923, a magnificent centennial birthday party was planned. Ironically, this gentleman had more heavenly roads to travel, dying only hours before. Fathers and daughters often have extraordinary relationships; perhaps with his goals achieved, it was time for his cherished daughter to shine?
And shine, she has.
With Nemacolin, Maggie Hardy has always gone her own way, zigging when most are zagging and diving upstream when the crowd coasts downstream. During COVID-19 when businesses and resorts were discounting, closing operations and services or halting construction improvements, Maggie held fast, believing her high standards and quality offerings should remain. It was the right move, and business has skyrocketed.
A visit to the four-season Nemacolin resort cannot be totally experienced in a couple days; surely you can play golf, improve your game, hit the Spa and eat well, but to truly enjoy everything offered you’ll need, rather you’ll want, to spend more time.
Better than the sum of its many parts
Anticipation is ever-present with any vacation, wondering what adventures await. Morning 1 arrives, sleep often evades, but what’s this? A trembling of misplaced air and guttural sounds … and no, not the sophisticated in-room alarm clock, but far deeper. A lion is roaring not 100 yards from your spacious two-story Washington townhouse, on property dedicated to the on-premise animal sanctuary, housing rescued wildlife. Top-notch veterinarians regularly check on lions, tigers, bears, bison, mountain goats and numerous other species—even a rare white buffalo, sacred to the Native American culture. Walk along well-protected perimeter pathways, or, simply peer out your back door at numerous animal-filled pastures between you and some rather attractive-looking earthy golf holes in the distance.
Comprising over 2,200 acres and home to spectacular golf, Nemacolin is so much more than the sum of its parts. Besides architect Pete Dye’s Mystic Rock and the intriguing Shepherd’s Rock multi-award-winning golf courses, there’s Fallingbrook mini-golf, pools, fishing, spa and fitness center, indoor/outdoor sports bars with huge digital screens, axe-throwing, bowling, the Hardy Girls Gym, shopping complexes, The Casino, art studios and museums, pet resort, Kids Club— and my favorites: PJ’s Ice Cream Parlor and The Patisserie. There’s river rafting, mountain biking, sporting clays, walking trails everywhere, and shuttle buses only a phone call away, if you’ve trekked too far and need a lift. Slip along the brand new zip line and 40- and 52-foot ropes courses with multiple experiences, like High Ropes Challenge and Little Tykes Ropes Course, with picnic tables at the top.
The Hardy family's commitment toward a future vision of resort life is clear with a recent half-billion dollar investment in building additions and accommodations like The Grand Lodge, which features high-end furnishings and butler service for each of 56 units. Inside, the innovative yet cozy Circle Bar and The Study are comfortably and elegantly appointed in tactile fabrics and fixtures with hand-crafted cocktails beyond expectations. Adjacent is the brand-new Fawn and Fable where families and friends can sit together en masse while dining on creative and locally-sourced offerings.
Other properties have been re-imagined as well: the original and iconic main hotel, The Chateau, perched atop a bluff, which always presents an awe-inspiring first glimpse of Nemacolin while driving, literally, up the main entrance road. Inspired by the Ritz in Paris, lodging here recently reopened and provides every luxury imaginable in all 124 rooms, including marble accents, premium bathrooms with soaking tubs, chandeliers and other amenities, also with butler service.
Perhaps you prefer luxurious private homes situated about the property? Or maybe the AAA 5-Diamond rated Falling Rock hotel, where the first tee sits outside your doorstep, the Sunset Terrace and infinity pool offer stunning vistas at day’s end, then completing a perfect day by dining at the Forbes Four-Star rated Aqueous?
It’s all there.
36 holes, no stone unturned
Golf at Nemacolin is an extraordinary treat. With the addition of Shepherd’s Rock, the second Dye layout built in 2017, both courses are impeccably well-conditioned. Every hole seems a private enclave unto itself, where other golfers are rarely seen.
Wise players will consider tackling Mystic Rock first, slightly the easier of the two. The course was recently softened by designer Tim Liddy, who eliminated several waste areas and reduced bunker acreage by about 40,000 square feet. Now more playable, new angles into the greens benefit the average golfer. With back tees ranging from 7,526 yards to a very playable forward set at 4,848 yards, the course is friendly for all. Golf Digest included Nemacolin in its recently released “50 Best Golf Destinations for Women,” a timely award since female demographics are rapidly growing. Caddies are available and well worth it and while Mystic Rock isn’t as tricky as Shepherd’s Rock, a caddie will reveal the best plays, advising you accurately considering the tricky mountain elevations affecting bounces and rolling greens.
Touring professional John Daly was an early mainstay here, competing in Joe Hardy’s favored celebrity-studded pro-ams when the PGA Tour played here from 2003-08. Check out the statue paying homage to the two-time major champion, placed next to a cascading waterfall on Mystic Rock’s double-green 5th hole.
Even the on-course restrooms are special, convenient and always spotless, with marble counters and beautiful fixtures. Who does that?
Shepherd’s Rock is adventurous and well-groomed, where greens are cut twice per day. Again, who does that? The manicured putting surfaces provide both joy and an excitement, complementing hilly fairways and elevated green complexes. Tee selections range from 7,290 yards at the back to 5,049 yards at the front.
Bring your golf groups, they'll love this place. From the availability of private breakfast buffets including made-to-order waffles, fresh fruits, pastries and specially cured local meats, you’re well-nourished for golf and ready for sessions at the 4,000-square-foot world-class indoor-outdoor Golf Academy not far from the Hardy Art Museum. Another sumptuous après-golf buffet can be arranged as talented instructors tweak your game via the latest technologies which include fully customized hitting bays with Trackman, GC Quad Launch monitors and more.
Also adding to the surreal beauty is how, at any one time, millions of dollars worth of art and statues are displayed across the grounds and within the buildings—and this represents only part of the family collection. Joe Hardy’s airplane “hangar” houses vintage aircraft and exhibits and his automotive museum features at least a dozen classic cars, with old photographs prominently hanging on the walls. There’s even an authentic Conestoga wagon. Visit Joe’s personal museum to view his coveted “Immaculate Reception” football, which was to be presented to him on his 100th birthday.
Unique touches are everywhere. Reserve time in the Bleu Room, stepping through a portal through which French aristocracy is revealed, minus the pretense. Our hostess’s ensemble perfectly matched the brocade walls, custom drapery and upholstery materials in soft and shimmery dusty blue, as pleasing to the eye as are Tea Room offerings of food and specialty drinks. An added bonus was the presentation of a group portrait penciled by a local sketch artist, who quietly observed everything. Why? Because here, art is not simply displayed on walls or in museums, it is living, timeless, and evolving everywhere—just one more Hardy touch.
As if this pastoral place needed more pure indulgences, the highly-rated Woodlands Spa and Holistic Healing Center emphasize health and wellness with Feng Shui design balancing to offer dozens of modern and traditional treatments. Talented experts massage and soothe you, and afterward, visit the Fireside Lounge where a faux-fur cover-up envelops you along with warmth from the indoor fireplace, all while enjoying a complimentary menu of soothing libations and snacks.
One practical issue perplexing owners of vast complexes like Nemacolin and other top resorts, post-COVID-19, is finding loyal and competent help as well as managing employee housing and care. But once again, the Hardys’ vision solved this by building Wisteria, a planned company community dedicated to the living needs of over 2,000 people who work there. Employees own their living quarters with shopping, recreation, or entertainment within the community area, making it easy to live and play close to where they work. This effort has paid off. While waiting for a departing shuttle, an elegantly dressed and obviously well-traveled couple strolled past life-sized giraffe statues placed in the lavish lobby. I overheard the wife say, ”Such a beautiful place ... but the service! It’s the best I’ve experienced anywhere.”
In the mid-1750s, Chief Nemacolin trailblazed passages through the gnarly Allegheny mountains’ Appalachian pass, opening a route for all people. Almost 275 years later, the Hardy family continues what the Chief began ... consistently moving ahead.