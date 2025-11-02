Major Champion Wins LPGA’s Maybank Championship With Massive Comeback
Miyu Yamashita is in rare air.
The reigning Women’s British Open champion began the final round of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia eight back of the lead.
Then, the 24-year-old rookie from Japan won, becoming the second LPGA player since 1980 to have a comeback that big (Seon Hwa Lee came back from nine strokes at the 2008 Ginn Tribute).
She bested 54-hole leader Hye-Jin Choi, who had a four-stroke advantage heading into Sunday, and Hannah Green with a birdie on the first playoff hole. The start of the playoff was delayed by 30 minutes due to inclement weather.
“So there are lots of delays due to the weather today,” said Yamashita, who finished at 18 under with a final-round 65,” but I was able to stay focused and keep control of my game, and really just like listening to music and then just ready for the playoff.”
Choi, meanwhile, has 29 top 10s, but is still searching for her maiden LPGA title.
Instead, though, Yamashita claimed the title, becoming just the LPGA’s second repeat champion this season. The other? World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, who finished one back of the playoff.
Now, with three events left this season, Yamashita trails Thitikul by 25 points in the Player of the Year race.