Martin Kaymer Says LIV Golf Has New Philosophy Around Signing Players
Change is coming to LIV Golf’s Cleeks in 2026, with the team’s playing captain, Martin Kaymer, spearheading tweaks to the roster.
“We are already on the case talking to several players,” Kaymer told bunkered.co.uk of the ongoing recruitment process. “We have had a lot of interest, which is a great thing.”
The team is looking for a fourth and final member of the squad after Frederik Kjettrup, who didn’t notch a single point for the Cleeks last season, was relegated from the league.
So who could replace Kjettrup?
“We have a lot of interest from the European Tour,” said Kaymer, a two-time major champion. “Guys who were finishing top 10 in Ireland [last month]. I have had calls from managers; they wanted to talk. There is a lot of interest.”
LIV made its mark in professional golf after poaching many notable names from the PGA Tour for lucrative deals. However, the newest Cleek won’t necessarily be cashing a seven-figure check.
“People are just thinking about the rumours of millions of dollars left, right and center,” Kaymer, 40, said. “We are not that kind of team. Of course, you get paid well if you play well, but not just because you put a signature on a contract.
“Our team should be on performance, and that is something we are lacking massively. This is something we need to change, and we need to find people who are willing to work hard and can inspire each other on the team.
And that’s something the league as a whole is embracing, not just the Cleeks.
“Not only come here just for a big paycheck,” the German said, “and LIV are not going to do that anymore. They are done with those big paychecks. With every new starter, you invest at the get-go, but once you establish yourself, they don’t need it anymore.”