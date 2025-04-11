LIVE: DeChambeau Making Moves in Round 2 at Masters
AUGUSTA — Justin Rose slept on a first-round Masters lead for a record-breaking fifth time, but now it gets tougher.
Rose is back on the course for his second round, where he's made three birdies and two bogeys, including the par-4 14th, where his approach shot to came up short. He's 8 under and continuing to play the back nine.
Rose looks solid. But his competitors are also making moves.
Bryson DeChambeau finished 3 under on Thursday afternoon, and he’s made four birdies on his first eight holes on Friday to move to 7 under. His hole-out on the par-3 4th hole, after dumping his tee shot into the left bunker, probably saved him two shots and drew the biggest roar of the morning from the patrons.
Ludvig Åberg, runner-up to Scottie Scheffler last year at Augusta, is right back in the mix again. He's made two birdies and two bogeys through eight holes to hang in at 4 under.
Matt McCarty began his second round with a double on 1 and a bogey on 2, but he's since caught fire with seven birdies from holes 6-15 to move to 5 under.
Like Thursday's opening round, conditions are bright and warm. Another great day for scoring.
Scheffler, the top-ranked player in the world who won here in 2022 and 2024, will tee off at 1:23 p.m. ET. He continues to be the betting favorite.
Rory McIlroy was 1 under for his first six holes as he looks to bounce back from his stunning late-round meltdown on Thursday.
This article will be updated throughout the second round.