Masters Amateur Apologizes for Viral Moment in Rae’s Creek During First Round
AUGUSTA — Jose Luis Ballester will likely be remembered more for a questionable etiquette breach than for his golf during his first trip to play in the Masters.
The Spanish golfer who earned a spot in the year’s first major championship by winning the U.S. Amateur last summer missed the cut by a healthy margin Friday and then was contrite about what occurred during the first round.
Reports of his public urination on the course near the 13th green Thursday went viral, and while Ballester said he tried to avoid social media, he did hear from some friends who had his back.
When asked if he also heard from Augusta National representatives, who undoubtedly would frown on such behavior, he simply said he was sorry.
“I already apologized to the club, and I think we just move on from this moment,” he said.
As for the reaction, he said: “A couple friends reached out just to say hey, you’ll be fine. I’m still your friend. So, yeah, it’s good to have those friends that have your back when the news is not that good about you.”
Ballester, 21, who plays college golf at Arizona State, competed during the first two rounds with defending champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Justin Thomas.
Although he shot scores of 76-78 to miss the cut while both pros made it, Ballester said it was a great learning experience.
“These guys are here especially because of how good they are around the greens, how much knowledge they have, how good they are at perceiving the slopes and reading greens,” Ballester said. “I hit many good shots with drivers and irons both days, but what I felt that those guys are in a completely [different] level from where I am is around the greens. It was not a great week for me in that aspect, but also looking forward to the next opportunities that I get to see how I compare myself with them.”