Masters Playoff Rules Explained
As the 2025 Masters enters its final round on Sunday, the race for the green jacket has tightened considerably, with the leader of the pack Rory McIlroy clinging to a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau, heightening the anticipation for the action among golf fans.
But the close margin between competitors at the top of the leaderboard also begs the question: What happens if the Masters ends in a tie? If a tie occurs, the Masters will then go to a playoff.
Here's a refresher on the Masters' playoff rules and format, just in case the 2025 tournament treats golf fans to the thrilling and dramatic finish.
How The Masters Playoff Format Works
If any players are tied for the lead after the completion of 72 holes, the Masters will go to a sudden death playoff to determine the tournament's winner. Unlike the other three major tournaments, the Masters's playoff format is a sudden-death format, where players keep playing holes until a winner is decided. It was first implemented in 1976.
If tied, the players will play the par-4 18th hole to determine a winner. If they remain tied, the players will then play the par-4 10th hole. If the players are still tied, they will then repeat the 18-10 hole cycle until a champion is decided. While there is the potential for golfers to play on in the remaining daylight in this format, no Masters playoff has ever gone past the second hole.
Will the 2025 Masters be the 18th to feature a dramatic playoff as its finish?