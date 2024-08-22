‘I Thought That Was Pretty Strange’: Matt Kuchar’s Playing Partner Sounds Off on Wild Wyndham Finish
Max Greyserman has a bit of an issue with Matt Kuchar’s reasoning for his controversial solo Monday finish two weeks ago at the Wyndham Championship.
For those who weren’t watching or on golf social media that day, the field at the Wyndham, the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event, completed a marathon Sunday of 36-plus holes, with Kuchar and Greyserman in the final group as darkness fell in Greensboro, N.C.
Greyserman, a 29-year-old Tour rookie, had been leading earlier in the round but saw a possible win slip away on the back nine. When his group got to the 72nd hole, Aaron Rai was leading by one and would birdie the 18th ahead of Greyserman to go up by two.
At that time daylight was all but gone, but most pros try to avoid a Monday finish if possible. Kuchar quickly teed off in order to be able to finish the hole, per Tour rules. Yet rather than finishing the hole, he marked his tee shot in the rough and called it quits, while Greyserman and fellow competitor Chad Ramey finished the hole, and their rounds.
“We were so far past when we should’ve stopped playing,” Kuchar said Sunday night. “We saw what Max did on hole 16 (a costly double bogey); they should’ve blown the hole there. I feel bad, the poor kid should’ve won this tournament. By me not playing, it may show Max he has an important shot to hit.”
Greyserman, in an interview with Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports, didn’t agree with that.
“He never said anything to me,” Greyserman said prior to the start of this week’s BMW Championship. “For him to say he was trying to do something in service to me, I thought that was pretty strange.”
You can see the entire exchange here:
Kuchar parred his last hole upon returning Monday morning and finished T12, ending his season and his remarkable streak of qualifying for every FedEx Cup playoff (17 in all). Greyserman advanced to the FedEx St. Jude Championship and is now playing the second playoff event in Castle Pines, Colo.