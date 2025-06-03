Max Homa Was All Class After Heartbreaking Finish to U.S. Open Qualifiers
Max Homa didn’t let a disappointing end to his day at U.S. Open qualifiers in Columbus, Ohio get in the way of spending some quality time with the fans who came out to support him.
Monday was “Golf’s Longest Day,” with qualifying events taking place across the country for the final few spots up for grabs in the U.S. Open.
Homa entered his final hole of the marathon day with a shot at securing a tee time at next week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, needing to birdie his last hole to seal the deal. Despite reaching the green of the par 5 in two strokes, Homa missed his birdie putt, setting himself up for a playoff with the final spot on the line.
The miss was undoubtedly a disappointing one for Homa, who has had a brutal start to the 2025 season. But even with that disappointment, Homa was sure to make time for the fans who had come out to cheer on the U.S. Open hopefuls that day at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club.
After meeting with fans, Homa prepared for what was ultimately a five-for-one playoff against Chase Johnson, Eric Cole, Rickie Fowler, and Cameron Young, with Young ultimately prevailing.