Memorabilia From Scottish Golf Legend Is for Sale at Auction
The estate of four-time British Open champion Old Tom Morris, who died in 1908, is auctioning off memorabilia from the 1800s.
The story of golf can’t be told without Old Tom Morris.
The four-time British Open champion (1861, 1862, 1864, 1867) was born in and died at St. Andrews, the birthplace of golf.
And though the Scot died 116 years ago in 1908, some of his most prized possessions are for sale at Jeff Ellis’s Golden Age auction, featuring never-before-seen historical artifacts from his estate.
Here are some of the items you can own:
- A medal presented by Prestwick in 1863 to Morris’s wife:
- A 32-page family photo album with 1800s cabinet card-size photographs.
- A family bible from 1844
- A 53-page scrapbook with newspaper clippings, photographs and obituaries from newspapers
- His will from 1877
- An ancient photo of him in front of the R&A clubhouse
- His putter made in 1875
Yes, these items will cost a pretty penny; however, they might not be as much as you think.
Bids for his scrapbook and will are currently at $779 and $708. The photo is $389 and the putter is $588.
Bidding ends Sunday. View the auction here: https://goldenageauctions.com/.
