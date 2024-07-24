What the Men's and Women's Olympic Golf Teams Will Wear in Paris (And How You Can Buy the Gear Yourself)
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The U.S. Olympic golf teams are set and ready for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Here at home all eyes will be watching Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Rose Zhang and Lilia Vu among others, as they compete on the world stage. Along with teammates Nelly Korda and Xander Schauffele who will look to repeat winning gold medals from the last games, the competition will no doubt create memory-making moments.
We will also be checking out what the Team USA participants are wearing at the host venue, Le Golf National in France, which was also the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup. Sports fashion apparel brand, J. Lindeberg got the nod to be USA golf’s official outfitter this week and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
With the opening ceremonies rapidly approaching, we take a closer look at a few key fashion favorites in the J. Lindeberg Olympic Collection which is not only for the teams, but available to all of us armchair athletes as well.
What the 2024 Team USA Men's Olympic Golfers Will Wear
- Nathaniel half-zip sweater, ($175), is made from 100 percent wool making it a nice layer to sport post play on a cool Paris evening. It comes in Estate blue or white, and has natural odor control, moisture management and thermo regulation. The USA knitted ribbed panels down the back are such a stylish eye-catcher making the Nathaniel a gold winner in our book.
- The graphic Emeric polo, ($95), is crafted in technical TX Jersey material and the all-over jacquard fabrication provides breathability and comfort. Engineered with mesh inserts, this polo ensures optimal ventilation to keep cool. It has a knitted baseball collar for a sporty touch featuring a patriotic American flag, and the USA silicone logo appears on the chest. It’s available in red, white and blue colors.
- For casual bottoms, the Jacques shorts, ($115), are the perfect choice crafted from soft, pre-washed cotton with an elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring. We’re betting these will be the gym and lounge shorts of choice around the Olympic Village. They are breathable with a touch of stretch for added comfort, and come in blue or light grey melange.
- For long pants Team USA will sport the classic Ellott trouser in blue, red or white, ($165), made with lightweight Micro High four-way stretch fabric that has a subtle twill structure. They are water-repellent, breathable, and fast-drying so our athletes have the functional performance needed to stay focused on their game.
- The men’s Vent 500 USA golf sneaker, ($235), fuses style and performance that’s designed to go from course to clubhouse. The lightweight shoe is seam-sealed for waterproofing while the mesh upper offers breathability so it’s comfortable in any weather. The logo spikes under the sole enhance traction, and the Ortholite insole supports the foot.
What the 2024 Team USA Women's Olympic Golfers Will Wear
- The Lamia quarter-zip, cropped sweatshirt, ($145), is an ideal piece for cooling down after competition or watching it from the sofa. It’s crafted from pre-washed cotton-blend jersey fabric, and features ribbed cuffs and hem for a flattering fit. The bold USA 24 Golf logo on the back boldly displays your support for our teams.
- The Yvette top, ($95), will be a winner in warm temperatures with it’s short cap sleeves, engineered four-way stretch, and stylish mock collar. The combination of graphic design and color blocking with the USA flag on upper back further compliments the modern aesthetic of the top. The technical fabric has moisture transportation and fast-dry properties the women’s team will appreciate when the competition heats up.
- Crafted from JL’s signature TX jersey fabric, the Daphne sleeveless top, ($105), offers a nice blend of comfort with an athletic look. It features a small stand ribbed collar, concealed button placket, ribbed areoles and contrast piping details to add flair to its functionality.
- Abstract red, white and blue stars and stripes appear in an all-over print on the Gisele skirt, ($95). It will certainly stand out on the fairways of the Albatros course at Le Golf National. The skirt also comes in all white-on-white print and has an attached inner short, inseam picket, center front slits, and four-way stretch for superior comfort.
- If a light layer is needed, the Josette sweater, ($175), in estate blue or white, will be the top choice with its form-fitting silhouette and natural performance properties. Made from blended fabric, the sweater features raglan sleeves for enhanced mobility, and has contrasting ribbed details on knitted panels for an eye-catching patriotic flair.
These items plus belts, sun sleeves, golf bags, bucket hat, socks, towel, backpack, phone case, shoe bag and more, are all part of the J. Lindeberg USA Golf Collection, available at jlindebergusa.com and select pieces at pgatoursuperstore.com.