Mics Caught Justin Thomas's Perfect Joke After Messy Shot in the Mud Goes Wrong
Things got messy during Justin Thomas's third round at the RBC Heritage on Saturday.
He came into the third round at Harbour Town Golf Links on Saturday as the sole leader, but he quickly shook things up when he took a one-stroke penalty on the second hole after his ball slightly shifted when he moved some loose impediments near the ball.
Then, Thomas made a mess on Hole 11 when his ball dropped into a muddy creek. The course's crew helped him move a sign warning of alligators away from spot so he could hit the shot out of the water. When he hit the shot, though, the water and mud splashed all over him. He instantly regretted his decision of hitting the ball in that spot as it didn't travel further than a few feet.
"Didn’t really seem worth it after all that," Thomas joked to the crowd afterwards.
Thomas got cleaned up pretty fast, but still ended up with a bogey on Hole 11 since his shot didn't make it very far out of the water.
Thomas's last PGA Tour win came nearly three years ago at the PGA Championship in May 2022. He's looking to end that drought at the RBC Heritage this weekend, so he'll try to avoid any bodies of water in the final round.