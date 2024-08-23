SI

Mics Caught Scottie Scheffler Unusually Irate Amid BMW Championship Struggles

Patrick Andres

Aug 22, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Scottie Scheffler walks to his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout his still-young career, American golfer Scottie Scheffler has developed a reputation as a cool customer. It's a demeanor that has catapulted him to significant success, including two Masters titles and an Olympic gold medal.

However, even the best player in the world has those days—days like Thursday and Friday, when Scheffler struggled mightily at the BMW Championship in Denver.

After one particularly frustrating moment Friday, microphones captured Scheffler letting loose.

"Is that not upslope?" an agitated Scheffler asked his caddie after landing a shot in a particularly awkward position. "How is that possible? How? How? How is that possible? What the f---? That's impossible."

After a one-under 71 first round that included a pair of ill-timed bogeys, Scheffler carded a 72 that included a double bogey on the 10th hole.

At the 2023 BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Ill., Scheffler finished as a runner-up by two strokes to Norway's Viktor Hovland.

