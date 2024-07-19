Mics Caught Shane Lowry Cursing Out Photographer After Bad Shot on Disastrous Hole
Shane Lowry was having a very solid second round going Friday at the British Open when disaster struck on the 11th hole at Royal Troon and he lost his two-stroke lead with a double bogey.
Lowry hit an awful second shot from the rough that went into the gorse and was forced to take an unplayable. Right after he hit the ball he had some words for a photographer who was standing near Lowry. The Irishman was not happy with how the photographer moved his camera right as he was getting to hit his shot and he didn't hold back on him.
"As I was over the ball I could just see you putting your f-----' camera up," Lowry said. "Just get outta the way. Just get back there. F--- sake!”
Lowry took over 20 minutes between his second and third shot as he worked with officials to figure out where he could take his drop after his ball was found in the gorse. He hit his next shot just short of the green and got up and down for a six on the par 4, which dropped him into a tie for the lead with Daniel Brown at 5-under.