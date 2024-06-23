SI

Mics Pick Up Jon Rahm's NSFW Rant After Drones Interrupt Swing at LIV Golf Nashville

Madison Williams

Jun 22, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jon Rahm of Legion XIII hits a tee shot at the 7th tee at The Grove.
Jon Rahm's been playing for LIV Golf since December, but he still hasn't gotten used to one obstacle on the courses: Drones.

While teeing off on Hole 6 during Sunday's round at the LIV Golf Nashville tournament, Rahm's shot went way left and was headed towards the water. Right after he followed through on his swing, he immediately turned around and looked up to the sky, seemingly at a drone. This is when microphones picked up a not-safe-for-work rant Rahm went on to blame the drones for his shot.

“Every tournament. It’s f------ incredible. Right on my backswing. These f------ drones every time,” Rahm said.

Rahm finished with a double bogey on Hole 6 thanks to his tee shot. He redeemed himself by chipping in for a birdie on Hole 7. Through seven holes, Rahm is four shots back from leader Tyrell Hatton's 15-under.

Drones aren't only used at LIV Golf events, though. Earlier this month, Robert MacIntyre complained about drones being used at the RBC Canadian Open.

