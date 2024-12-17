Golf’s Most Shocking Stories of 2024: Jason Day’s Masters Vest Goes Viral, Then Vanishes
As 2024 comes to a close, SI Golf’s writers and editors reflect on the year’s craziest stories.
At this year’s 2024 Masters, Jason Day went viral for his rather outlandish outfit choices. His Thursday attire included noticeably baggy pants, then Friday—for a while—the Australian wore a sweater vest from a company called Malbon Golf that caused viewers to take a second (and probably third and fourth) glance.
Fans weren’t the only ones to take notice of Day’s outfit. Day revealed in an interview the next day that Augusta National officials actually asked him to take it off during the round.
“Respectfully, you do that, because it’s all about the tournament here,” Day said. “I understand that and I respect the tournament. That’s what we’re here to do, to try and play and win the green jacket.”
Day also shared that he was never told why he needed to take it off. They simply asked him to and he said “no worries.”
There’s certainly a chance the tournament organizers had their viewers in mind and no longer wanted to subject them to the devastating visuals of Day’s outfit choices.
Bob Harig: The ultimate goal was achieved. Day produced plenty of attention for Malbon Golf, regardless of any blowback received for his attire. It’s unlikely he thought that through completely before getting dressed that day, but the fact he noted it later and seemed to find with it suggests mission accomplished.
Jeff Ritter: It was a win for Malbon but a setback for anyone who enjoys playing golf while dressed like an extra in a 1992 Kris Kross video.
John Schwarb: It’s a tradition unlike any other, a clothing company using a major to push the envelope a bit and make a name for itself. But at the Masters, where there’s no advertising in sight on the grounds, we now know that being a human billboard isn’t acceptable—and if you remember that Malbon Golf is the reason, then they won.