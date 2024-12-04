NBC Sports Names Kevin Kisner As Lead Golf Analyst
Kevin Kisner famously once said golf “ain't no hobby,” and apparently broadcasting now won’t be either.
The 40-year-old will become NBC's lead golf analyst during the PGA Tour’s weekend coverage starting next year, NBC announced Wednesday. That will include the network’s marquee events such as the U.S. Open, British Open and Players Championship.
“I’m humbled and grateful to have the chance to sit in the seat that many legends like Johnny Miller and Paul Azinger have sat in before me on NBC,” Kisner said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to offering a different voice and adding a new dynamic to the broadcasts, hopefully reaching more fans and telling things like it is. That’s what I think I do best. I’m also excited to continue to compete on the PGA Tour amongst my peers, which I think will help me to tap into what these guys are really feeling on the course.”
After NBC parted ways with Paul Azinger in 2023, Kisner made several appearances in the NBC booth this year. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Brandel Chamblee were also given a shot in the lead analyst seat.
Azinger, the 1993 PGA Championship winner, will return to NBC/Golf Channel in 2025 as lead analyst for PGA Tour Champions broadcasts.
Kisner, a four-time Tour winner from South Carolina, will continue to play on Tour when not in the booth and plans to participate in the TGL starting in January.
This season Kisner made 23 starts, missing 17 cuts. His best finish was a T29 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.