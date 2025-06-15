NBC Showing Tiger Woods’s 2008 U.S. Open Win During Weather Delay Was a Hit
As a torrential downpour pelted Oakmont Country Club, the final round of the 2025 U.S. Open was suspended at 4:01 p.m.
Millions who were watching at home likely sighed.
But NBC kept viewers on the edge of their seats.
During the weather delay, the network rapidly cut to a replay of the 2008 U.S. Open, which Tiger Woods famously won on a broken leg and torn ACL in a playoff against Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines.
The rewind began with Woods’s eagle on the 13th hole in Round 3, where he holed a 65-foot putt. It then showed the championship’s most pivotal moments, ending with his birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff.
Safe to say people stayed at their televisions. And many took to Twitter (X) to reflect on Woods’s heroics and party like it was 2008.
Just after Woods converted a 12-footer on the last in regulation, with Dan Hicks exclaiming “expect anything different?” on the call, NBC cut back to Hicks and Kevin Kisner in the booth (17 years later), with play about to resume.
“Everybody’s watching it like, ‘is it gonna go in again?’” Hicks said. “Unbelievable stuff.”
However, there wasn’t enough time to show the 19-hole Monday playoff. But Hicks and Kisner gave viewers a highlight package of how Woods finished the job.