Nelly Korda Will Appear in 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Golf superstar Nelly Korda is set to appear in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The announcement from SI came Saturday morning.
The 26-year-old rose to the number one player in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings in 2024 on the back of a monster season highlighted by winning the Chevron Championship, the second major victory of her career.
Earlier in the season, Korda won in five consecutive starts spanning between February and April: the LPGA Drive On Championship, the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, the Ford Championship and the T-Mobile Match Play. Her wins in four straight starts made her the first player to achieve that feat since Lorena Ochoa did it in 2008. Korda then capped off her winning streak by capturing the aforementioned major championship for a 5th consecutive victory.
In May, Korda won the Mizuho Americans Open, which gave her an incredible six wins in seven starts.
While the dominant stretch Korda put forth was other-worldly, it was not immensely surprising for fans of the sport. Being the daughter of retired Czech professional tennis players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová, winning runs in her family. Petr Korda is a tennis grand slam champion who won the 1998 Australian Open and the 1997 Grand Slam Cup. Nelly's younger brother, Sebastian, is also a pro tennis player and currently ranks 23rd in the world at 24 years old. Her older sister, Jessica, is an LPGA Tour player.
Over the course of her career which began in 2016, Korda has amassed 19 professional wins. She won in her first ever pro start at the Sioux Falls Great LIFE Challenge on the Symetra Tour and won for the first time on the LPGA Tour at the 2018 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship at just 20 years old.
Korda has a long list of remarkable accomplishments in golf, but given her talent and trajectory, it's evident that she's just getting started.