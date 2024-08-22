SI

Nelly Korda Was Shocked Her Tee Shot Rolled Into the Group Ahead at Women's British Open

Madison Williams

Nelly Korda reacts to her tee shot rolling onto the green on the 9th hole during the 2024 Women's British Open.
Nelly Korda reacts to her tee shot rolling onto the green on the 9th hole during the 2024 Women's British Open. / AIG Women's Open/Screengrab

Nelly Korda hit a tee shot that many golfers dream of hitting on the 9th hole of the Women's British Open on Thursday, but she didn't seem too pleased about the shot at first.

The two-time LPGA major champion didn't have the best reaction to her tee shot, but she ended up hitting it 320 yards straight down toward the hole. Her golf ball continued to quickly roll onto the green and even in the middle of the group in front of her.

Even if Korda didn't like her tee shot at first, she was shocked with where her ball ended up. She had the perfect reaction to seeing where the ball finished.

She finished with a birdie on the 9th hole on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Korda has had an incredible year on the LPGA. She won five tournaments in a row in the spring, including the Chevron Championship. She has yet to win a Women's Open in her career and is looking to accomplish that feat this week.

Published |Modified
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Golf