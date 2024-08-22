Nelly Korda Was Shocked Her Tee Shot Rolled Into the Group Ahead at Women's British Open
Nelly Korda hit a tee shot that many golfers dream of hitting on the 9th hole of the Women's British Open on Thursday, but she didn't seem too pleased about the shot at first.
The two-time LPGA major champion didn't have the best reaction to her tee shot, but she ended up hitting it 320 yards straight down toward the hole. Her golf ball continued to quickly roll onto the green and even in the middle of the group in front of her.
Even if Korda didn't like her tee shot at first, she was shocked with where her ball ended up. She had the perfect reaction to seeing where the ball finished.
She finished with a birdie on the 9th hole on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
Korda has had an incredible year on the LPGA. She won five tournaments in a row in the spring, including the Chevron Championship. She has yet to win a Women's Open in her career and is looking to accomplish that feat this week.