Netflix's Golf Docuseries 'Full Swing' Will Return for Season Three in 2025
Netflix announced on Monday that its golf docuseries Full Swing will return for a third season in early 2025.
The third season will follow some of the sport's biggest headlines from the 2024 season. The show gives fans a behind-the-scenes glance at what happens on and off the course throughout the year in golf.
The topics of season three won't be released until the show's premiere, but each episode typically follows one or two golfers during a specific tournament or stretch in the year. Last season, for example, the show followed Rory McIlroy during the PGA Tour–LIV Golf merger and Rickie Fowler when he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Full Swing is just one of Netflix's variety of sports docuseries. The streaming service ramped up its involvement in sports with Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and has continued with NFL-centric shows like Quarterback and Receiver.
Full Swing originally premiered at the beginning of 2023 and followed the 2022 season.