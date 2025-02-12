New LIV CEO ‘Excited’ For Possible PGA Tour Deal, Says Greg Norman Still Involved
As the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to work out their framework agreement, new LIV CEO Scott O’Neil is excited about the opportunity to get a deal done.
“So PIF, they're the investor and creator of LIV, O.K.,” O’Neil said Wednesday ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide. “PIF is a sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and they are likely to make an investment into PGA Tour Enterprises, a new structure that a collection of U.S. investors invested in.
“For us at LIV, we are hoping that that unlocks opportunity. That may unlock opportunity with markets, with courses, with marketing partners, with television networks, with growing the game, with competition opportunities, with new formats.
“But we’re pretty—I grew up in New York ... and the state motto is "Excelsior," which means kind of onwards and upwards effectively, and we’re very excited about the potential investment with PIF and PGA Tour Enterprises.”
Last week, LIV began its fourth season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Despite a new broadcasting agreement with Fox Sports, the final round drew 31,000 viewers on FS2 as Adrian Meronk claimed the victory. For comparison, the PGA Tour, which has also seen viewership dip, had 2.8 million tune in on Sunday.
O’Neil, though, isn’t letting the lackluster ratings dampen his mood.
“So from my perspective, we have incredible interest with television broadcast networks, which has been a bit of an achilles heel for us, sponsors, marketing partners as we call them, seems to be interest like the group has never seen before, attendance seems to be something that's going in this trajectory.”
Late last year, O’Neil replaced Greg Norman, a World Golf Hall of Famer, as LIV CEO. The 54-year-old came to LIV after working as CEO of Merlin Entertainments and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Norman, however, is still involved with LIV.
“Greg is an icon,” O’Neil said. “He is a friend. He is the reason I’m here today. I spent quite a bit of time with him in my 30-day lead-up to this role and every day since engaging, asking questions and learning, and I hope that he is part of LIV forever.
“We just had a board meeting last week. He sits on the board, which is another wonderful testament that we can tap into his experience, his leadership, his friendship, and any challenges, too, at the board meeting. I was hoping for a friendly on the other side of the table, but he mixes it up pretty good.
“It’s quite a gift to have him as part of LIV. I feel like he was the right person at the right time, and I hope I can stand on the shoulders of giants and move the league forward.”
And the fact that Norman has been part of the sport for nearly four decades means its beneficial to still have him around.
“I’m very different,” O’Neil said. “I don’t come from the golf world, but I do come from the world of sports, American sports, and I’m really proud, humbled and inspired to be able to walk behind him and take this league forward.”
Onward with the PGA Tour?
“I'm excited about the agreement,” O’Neil said. “I think that right now we are going to the moon and back, and I hope that’ll help as an accelerant, but I’m very confident in where we are in this business and the interest we have currently.”