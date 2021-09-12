2021 BMW Championship: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money Breakdown from Wentworth
The European Tour is at Wentworth this week for its BMW Championship with a total purse of $8 million and 2021 Ryder Cup spots on the line.
Here are the projected payouts, subject to change, according to GolfNewsNet:
2021 BMW Championship: Projected purse, payouts for Wentworth
1. $1,333,330
2. $888,880
3. $500,800
4. $400,000
5. $339,200
6. $280,000
7. $240,000
8. $200,000
9. $179,200
10. $160,000
11. $147,200
12. $137,600
13. $128,800
14. $122,400
15. $117,600
16. $112,800
17. $108,000
18. $103,200
19. $99,200
20. $96,000
21. $92,800
22. $90,400
23. $88,000
24. $85,600
25. $83,200
26. $80,800
27. $78,400
28. $76,000
29. $73,600
30. $71,200
31. $68,800
32. $66,400
33. $64,000
34. $61,600
35. $60,000
36. $58,400
37. $56,800
38. $55,200
39. $53,600
40. $52,000
41. $50,400
42. $48,800
43. $47,200
44. $45,600
45. $44,000
46. $42,400
47. $40,800
48. $39,200
49. $37,600
50. $36,000
51. $34,400
52. $32,800
53. $31,200
54. $29,600
55. $28,000
56. $26,400
57. $24,800
58. $24,000
59. $23,200
60. $22,400
61. $21,600
62. $20,800
63. $20,000
64. $19,200
65. $18,400