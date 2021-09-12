2021 BMW Championship: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money Breakdown from Wentworth

Purse and payouts for the European Tour's 2021 BMW Championship.

The European Tour is at Wentworth this week for its BMW Championship with a total purse of $8 million and 2021 Ryder Cup spots on the line.

Here are the projected payouts, subject to change, according to GolfNewsNet:

1. $1,333,330

2. $888,880

3. $500,800

4. $400,000

5. $339,200

6. $280,000

7. $240,000

8. $200,000

9. $179,200

10. $160,000

11. $147,200

12. $137,600

13. $128,800

14. $122,400

15. $117,600

16. $112,800

17. $108,000

18. $103,200

19. $99,200

20. $96,000

21. $92,800

22. $90,400

23. $88,000

24. $85,600

25. $83,200

26. $80,800

27. $78,400

28. $76,000

29. $73,600

30. $71,200

31. $68,800

32. $66,400

33. $64,000

34. $61,600

35. $60,000

36. $58,400

37. $56,800

38. $55,200

39. $53,600

40. $52,000

41. $50,400

42. $48,800

43. $47,200

44. $45,600

45. $44,000

46. $42,400

47. $40,800

48. $39,200

49. $37,600

50. $36,000

51. $34,400

52. $32,800

53. $31,200

54. $29,600

55. $28,000

56. $26,400

57. $24,800

58. $24,000

59. $23,200

60. $22,400

61. $21,600

62. $20,800

63. $20,000

64. $19,200

65. $18,400