A Top-Tier PGA Tour Field Is Playing for $9.75 million in Las Vegas

2021 CJ Cup at Summit Club: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for the PGA Tour Event in Las Vegas
The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas for the second consecutive week, this time for the CJ Cup.
The total purse on the line this week at the Tom Fazio-designed Summit Club is $9.75 million. The winner will earn $1,755,000 and the runner-up $1,053,000. The par-72 course will play to 7,431 yards.
There are 78 players in the field this week, including seven of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings. According to the PGA Tour, this is the first 500-point FedExCup event with seven or more of the world's top 10 since the 2021 Tournament of Champions. Jason Kokrak, who won last year at Shadow Creek, is the defending champion. This event is normally played in South Korea but moved to Las Vegas because of the pandemic.
Here's how the prize money will be distributed:
Here is the position-by-position breakdown for the CJ Cup's total purse of $9.75 million.
1: $1,755,000.00
2: $1,053,000.00
3: $663,000.00
4: $468,000.00
5: $390,000.00
6: $351,000.00
7: $326,625.00
8: $302,250.00
9: $282,750.00
10: $263,250.00
11: $243,750.00
12: $224,250.00
13: $204,750.00
14: $185,250.00
15: $173,940.00
16: $163,410.00
17: $153,660.00
18: $143,910.00
19: $134,160.00
20: $124,410.00
21: $114,660.00
22: $106,860.00
23: $99,060.00
24: $91,260.00
25: $83,460.00
26: $75,660.00
27: $72,735.00
28: $69,810.00
29: $66,885.00
30: $63,960.00
31: $61,035.00
32: $58,110.00
33: $55,185.00
34: $52,747.50
35: $50,310.00
36: $47,872.50
37: $45,435.00
38: $43,485.00
39: $41,535.00
40: $39,585.00
41: $37,635.00
42: $35,685.00
43: $33,735.00
44: $31,785.00
45: $29,835.00
46: $27,885.00
47: $25,935.00
48: $24,375.00
49: $23,010.00
50: $22,230.00
51: $21,645.00
52: $21,060.00
53: $20,670.00
54: $20,280.00
55: $20,085.00
56: $19,890.00
57: $19,695.00
58: $19,500.00
59: $19,305.00
60: $19,110.00
61: $18,915.00
62: $18,720.00
63: $18,525.00
64: $18,330.00
65: $18,135.00
66: $17,940.00
67: $17,745.00
68: $17,550.00
69: $17,355.00
70: $17,160.00
71: $16,965.00
72: $16,770.00
73: $16,575.00
74: $16,380.00
75: $16,185.00
76: $15,990.00
77: $15,795.00
78: $15,600.00
Total: $9,750,000.
2021 CJ Cup at the Summit Field, Alternates
Here is the field, as of Oct. 8, including alternates:
Ancer, Abraham
Bradley, Keegan
Burns, Sam
Casey, Paul
Cink, Stewart
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Garcia, Sergio
Glover, Lucas
Gooch, Talor
Grace, Branden
Grillo, Emiliano
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Higgs, Harry
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Hojgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Johnson, Dustin
Jones, Matt
Kim, Minkyu
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Koepka, Brooks
Kokrak, Jason
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
Lowry, Shane
Matsuyama, Hideki
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Mitchell, Keith
Morikawa, Collin
Muñoz, Sebastián
Na, Kevin
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Oosthuizen, Louis
Ortiz, Carlos
Poulter, Ian
Reed, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schwartzel, Charl
Scott, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Smith, Cameron
Spieth, Jordan
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Swafford, Hudson
Thomas, Justin
Tringale, Cameron
van Rooyen, Erik
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Wise, Aaron Woodland, Gary
Alternates:
Palmer, Ryan
Wolff, Matthew
Power, Seamus
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Laird, Martin
Dahmen, Joel
Merritt, Troy
Poston, J.T.
Perez, Pat
Watson, Bubba
Putnam, Andrew
Ghim, Doug
Hagy, Brandon
Long, Adam
Malnati, Peter