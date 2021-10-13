A Top-Tier PGA Tour Field Is Playing for $9.75 million in Las Vegas

    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    2021 CJ Cup at Summit Club: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for the PGA Tour Event in Las Vegas

    The winner at the Summit Club this week will earn $1.755 million from a total purse of $9.75 million.
    The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas for the second consecutive week, this time for the CJ Cup.

    The total purse on the line this week at the Tom Fazio-designed Summit Club is $9.75 million. The winner will earn $1,755,000 and the runner-up $1,053,000. The par-72 course will play to 7,431 yards.

    There are 78 players in the field this week, including seven of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings. According to the PGA Tour, this is the first 500-point FedExCup event with seven or more of the world's top 10 since the 2021 Tournament of Champions. Jason Kokrak, who won last year at Shadow Creek, is the defending champion. This event is normally played in South Korea but moved to Las Vegas because of the pandemic.

    Here's how the prize money will be distributed:

    1: $1,755,000.00

    2: $1,053,000.00

    3: $663,000.00

    4: $468,000.00

    5: $390,000.00

    6: $351,000.00

    7: $326,625.00

    8: $302,250.00

    9: $282,750.00

    10: $263,250.00

    11: $243,750.00

    12: $224,250.00

    13: $204,750.00

    14: $185,250.00

    15: $173,940.00

    16: $163,410.00

    17: $153,660.00

    18: $143,910.00

    19: $134,160.00

    20: $124,410.00

    21: $114,660.00

    22: $106,860.00

    23: $99,060.00

    24: $91,260.00

    25: $83,460.00

    26: $75,660.00

    27: $72,735.00

    28: $69,810.00

    29: $66,885.00

    30: $63,960.00

    31: $61,035.00

    32: $58,110.00

    33: $55,185.00

    34: $52,747.50

    35: $50,310.00

    36: $47,872.50

    37: $45,435.00

    38: $43,485.00

    39: $41,535.00

    40: $39,585.00

    41: $37,635.00

    42: $35,685.00

    43: $33,735.00

    44: $31,785.00

    45: $29,835.00

    46: $27,885.00

    47: $25,935.00

    48: $24,375.00

    49: $23,010.00

    50: $22,230.00

    51: $21,645.00

    52: $21,060.00

    53: $20,670.00

    54: $20,280.00

    55: $20,085.00

    56: $19,890.00

    57: $19,695.00

    58: $19,500.00

    59: $19,305.00

    60: $19,110.00

    61: $18,915.00

    62: $18,720.00

    63: $18,525.00

    64: $18,330.00

    65: $18,135.00

    66: $17,940.00

    67: $17,745.00

    68: $17,550.00

    69: $17,355.00

    70: $17,160.00

    71: $16,965.00

    72: $16,770.00

    73: $16,575.00

    74: $16,380.00

    75: $16,185.00

    76: $15,990.00

    77: $15,795.00

    78: $15,600.00

    Total: $9,750,000.

    2021 CJ Cup at the Summit Field, Alternates

    Here is the field, as of Oct. 8, including alternates:

    Ancer, Abraham

    Bradley, Keegan

    Burns, Sam

    Casey, Paul

    Cink, Stewart

    Davis, Cam

    Day, Jason

    English, Harris

    Finau, Tony

    Fleetwood, Tommy

    Fowler, Rickie

    Garcia, Sergio

    Glover, Lucas

    Gooch, Talor

    Grace, Branden

    Grillo, Emiliano

    Harman, Brian

    Hatton, Tyrrell

    Henley, Russell

    Higgs, Harry

    Hoffman, Charley

    Hoge, Tom

    Hojgaard, Rasmus

    Homa, Max

    Hovland, Viktor

    Hughes, Mackenzie

    Im, Sungjae

    Johnson, Dustin

    Jones, Matt

    Kim, Minkyu

    Kim, Si Woo

    Kirk, Chris

    Kisner, Kevin

    Kizzire, Patton

    Koepka, Brooks

    Kokrak, Jason

    Lee, K.H.

    Leishman, Marc

    Lowry, Shane

    Matsuyama, Hideki

    McIlroy, Rory

    McNealy, Maverick

    Mitchell, Keith

    Morikawa, Collin

    Muñoz, Sebastián

    Na, Kevin

    Niemann, Joaquin

    Noren, Alex

    Oosthuizen, Louis

    Ortiz, Carlos

    Poulter, Ian

    Reed, Patrick

    Rose, Justin

    Schauffele, Xander

    Scheffler, Scottie

    Schwartzel, Charl

    Scott, Adam

    Simpson, Webb

    Smith, Cameron

    Spieth, Jordan

    Streb, Robert

    Streelman, Kevin

    Swafford, Hudson

    Thomas, Justin

    Tringale, Cameron

    van Rooyen, Erik

    Varner III, Harold

    Vegas, Jhonattan

    Wise, Aaron Woodland, Gary

    Alternates:

    Palmer, Ryan

    Wolff, Matthew

    Power, Seamus

    Fitzpatrick, Matt

    Laird, Martin

    Dahmen, Joel

    Merritt, Troy

    Poston, J.T.

    Perez, Pat

    Watson, Bubba

    Putnam, Andrew

    Ghim, Doug

    Hagy, Brandon

    Long, Adam

    Malnati, Peter

    the-summit-club-las-vegas
