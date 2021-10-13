A Top-Tier PGA Tour Field Is Playing for $9.75 million in Las Vegas

The winner at the Summit Club this week will earn $1.755 million from a total purse of $9.75 million.

The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas for the second consecutive week, this time for the CJ Cup.

The total purse on the line this week at the Tom Fazio-designed Summit Club is $9.75 million. The winner will earn $1,755,000 and the runner-up $1,053,000. The par-72 course will play to 7,431 yards.

There are 78 players in the field this week, including seven of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings. According to the PGA Tour, this is the first 500-point FedExCup event with seven or more of the world's top 10 since the 2021 Tournament of Champions. Jason Kokrak, who won last year at Shadow Creek, is the defending champion. This event is normally played in South Korea but moved to Las Vegas because of the pandemic.

Here's how the prize money will be distributed:

1: $1,755,000.00

2: $1,053,000.00

3: $663,000.00

4: $468,000.00

5: $390,000.00

6: $351,000.00

7: $326,625.00

8: $302,250.00

9: $282,750.00

10: $263,250.00

11: $243,750.00

12: $224,250.00

13: $204,750.00

14: $185,250.00

15: $173,940.00

16: $163,410.00

17: $153,660.00

18: $143,910.00

19: $134,160.00

20: $124,410.00

21: $114,660.00

22: $106,860.00

23: $99,060.00

24: $91,260.00

25: $83,460.00

26: $75,660.00

27: $72,735.00

28: $69,810.00

29: $66,885.00

30: $63,960.00

31: $61,035.00

32: $58,110.00

33: $55,185.00

34: $52,747.50

35: $50,310.00

36: $47,872.50

37: $45,435.00

38: $43,485.00

39: $41,535.00

40: $39,585.00

41: $37,635.00

42: $35,685.00

43: $33,735.00

44: $31,785.00

45: $29,835.00

46: $27,885.00

47: $25,935.00

48: $24,375.00

49: $23,010.00

50: $22,230.00

51: $21,645.00

52: $21,060.00

53: $20,670.00

54: $20,280.00

55: $20,085.00

56: $19,890.00

57: $19,695.00

58: $19,500.00

59: $19,305.00

60: $19,110.00

61: $18,915.00

62: $18,720.00

63: $18,525.00

64: $18,330.00

65: $18,135.00

66: $17,940.00

67: $17,745.00

68: $17,550.00

69: $17,355.00

70: $17,160.00

71: $16,965.00

72: $16,770.00

73: $16,575.00

74: $16,380.00

75: $16,185.00

76: $15,990.00

77: $15,795.00

78: $15,600.00

Total: $9,750,000.

2021 CJ Cup at the Summit Field, Alternates

Here is the field, as of Oct. 8, including alternates:

Ancer, Abraham

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Casey, Paul

Cink, Stewart

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Garcia, Sergio

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Grillo, Emiliano

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Higgs, Harry

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Johnson, Dustin

Jones, Matt

Kim, Minkyu

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Lowry, Shane

Matsuyama, Hideki

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Mitchell, Keith

Morikawa, Collin

Muñoz, Sebastián

Na, Kevin

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Oosthuizen, Louis

Ortiz, Carlos

Poulter, Ian

Reed, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schwartzel, Charl

Scott, Adam

Simpson, Webb

Smith, Cameron

Spieth, Jordan

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Swafford, Hudson

Thomas, Justin

Tringale, Cameron

van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wise, Aaron Woodland, Gary

Alternates:

Palmer, Ryan

Wolff, Matthew

Power, Seamus

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Laird, Martin

Dahmen, Joel

Merritt, Troy

Poston, J.T.

Perez, Pat

Watson, Bubba

Putnam, Andrew

Ghim, Doug

Hagy, Brandon

Long, Adam

Malnati, Peter