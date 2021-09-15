September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

2021 Fortinet Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts, Field

The new PGA Tour season begins with a full field chasing $7 million at the Silverado Resort.
Author:

The 2021-22 PGA Tour Season starts this week at the Fortinet Championship in Napa Valley at the Silverado Resort North Course with $7 million on the line and more than $1 million to the winner.

The event will be televised from 6 to 9 p.m. (ET) on the Golf Channel, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 16-19. 

Stewart Cink is the defending champion but won't be in the tournament this year. His son is getting married:

2020 Fortinet Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Here is the payout for the 2020 version of the event, which we'll update with the 2021 payouts and purse:

$1,188,000

$719,400

$322,163

$322,163

$322,163

$322,163

$214,500

$214,500

$166,650

$166,650

$166,650

$166,650

$166,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$57,420

$57,420

$57,420

$57,420

$57,420

$57,420

$41,391

$41,391

$41,391

$41,391

$41,391

$41,391

$41,391

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$22,770

$22,770

$18,282

$18,282

$18,282

$18,282

$18,282

$18,282

$15,807

$15,807

$15,807

$15,807

$15,114

$15,114

$15,114

$15,114

$15,114

$14,520

$14,520,

$14,520

$14,520

$14,124

$14,124

$13,728

$13,728

$13,728

$13,728

$13,398

$13,266

$13,134

2021 Fortinet Championship field

Here are the players expected to compete this year (as of Sept. 10). Notables include three 2021 major champions: Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm.

  • Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Augenstein, John
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barjon, Paul
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brown, Scott
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Burgoon, Bronson
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cook, Austin
  • Creel, Joshua
  • Cummins, Quade
  • Drewitt, Brett
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Michael
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Gooch, Talor
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Gutschewski, Scott
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hagy, Brandon
  • Hahn, James
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Hearn, David
  • Herbert, Lucas
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hoag, Bo
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Holmes, J.B.
  • Homa, Max
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Howell III, Charles
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Huh, John
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knous, Jim
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, Danny
  • Leishman, Marc
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lovemark, Jamie
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McCumber, Tyler
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Mickelson, Phil
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Muñoz, Sebastián
  • Na, Kevin
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Noh, Seung-Yul
  • Novak, Andrew
  • O’Hair, Sean
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Pereira, Mito
  • Perez, Pat
  • Pettit, Turk
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rahm, Jon
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Reeves, Seth
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Seiffert, Chase
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Skinns, David
  • Sloan, Roger
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stadler, Kevin
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Stanley, Kyle
  • Steele, Brendan
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Swafford, Hudson
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Taylor, Vaughn
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Curtis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trahan, D.J.
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tringale, Cameron
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Uihlein, Peter
  • van der Walt, Dawie
  • Van Pelt, Bo
  • Varner III, Harold
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Whaley, Vincent
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wolfe, Jared
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Cameron
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Zalatoris, Will

Phil Mickelson plays the 2021 U.S. Open.
News

2021 Fortinet Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts, Field

Captain Paul Azinger (right) celebrates the American Ryder Cup victory in 2008 with Kenny Perry (middle) and Chad Campbell.
News

2021 Ryder Cup: TV Times, Scoring, Format, How it Works, Rosters, History

hideki-matsuyama-2021-masters-champion
News

Here Is Everyone In the 2022 Masters Field, So Far

Jon Rahm won $7,705,933 in the 2021 season.
News

How Much the Average PGA Tour Pro Won in 2021

Will Zalatoris finished second at the 2021 Masters.
News

Will Zalatoris Voted PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

Under The Strap
Podcasts

J.J. Jakovac, Caddie for Collin Morikawa, Joins 'Under the Strap' Podcast

Patrick Cantlay won the 2021 FedEx Cup.
News

Patrick Cantlay Voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for 2021 Season

Course of Life
Podcasts

Should Team USA Be Favored in the Ryder Cup?

Golf Talk America
Podcasts

Hear From Dickey Pride, Who Nearly Won the Ascension Charity Classic