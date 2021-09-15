2021 Fortinet Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts, Field

The new PGA Tour season begins with a full field chasing $7 million at the Silverado Resort.

The 2021-22 PGA Tour Season starts this week at the Fortinet Championship in Napa Valley at the Silverado Resort North Course with $7 million on the line and more than $1 million to the winner.

The event will be televised from 6 to 9 p.m. (ET) on the Golf Channel, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 16-19.

Stewart Cink is the defending champion but won't be in the tournament this year. His son is getting married:

2020 Fortinet Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Here is the payout for the 2020 version of the event, which we'll update with the 2021 payouts and purse:

$1,188,000

$719,400

$322,163

$322,163

$322,163

$322,163

$214,500

$214,500

$166,650

$166,650

$166,650

$166,650

$166,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$100,650

$57,420

$57,420

$57,420

$57,420

$57,420

$57,420

$41,391

$41,391

$41,391

$41,391

$41,391

$41,391

$41,391

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$29,411

$22,770

$22,770

$18,282

$18,282

$18,282

$18,282

$18,282

$18,282

$15,807

$15,807

$15,807

$15,807

$15,114

$15,114

$15,114

$15,114

$15,114

$14,520

$14,520,

$14,520

$14,520

$14,124

$14,124

$13,728

$13,728

$13,728

$13,728

$13,398

$13,266

$13,134

2021 Fortinet Championship field

Here are the players expected to compete this year (as of Sept. 10). Notables include three 2021 major champions: Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm.