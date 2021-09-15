2021 Fortinet Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts, Field
The 2021-22 PGA Tour Season starts this week at the Fortinet Championship in Napa Valley at the Silverado Resort North Course with $7 million on the line and more than $1 million to the winner.
The event will be televised from 6 to 9 p.m. (ET) on the Golf Channel, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 16-19.
Stewart Cink is the defending champion but won't be in the tournament this year. His son is getting married:
2020 Fortinet Championship: Full prize money breakdown
Here is the payout for the 2020 version of the event, which we'll update with the 2021 payouts and purse:
$1,188,000
$719,400
$322,163
$322,163
$322,163
$322,163
$214,500
$214,500
$166,650
$166,650
$166,650
$166,650
$166,650
$100,650
$100,650
$100,650
$100,650
$100,650
$100,650
$100,650
$100,650
$100,650
$57,420
$57,420
$57,420
$57,420
$57,420
$57,420
$41,391
$41,391
$41,391
$41,391
$41,391
$41,391
$41,391
$29,411
$29,411
$29,411
$29,411
$29,411
$29,411
$29,411
$29,411
$22,770
$22,770
$18,282
$18,282
$18,282
$18,282
$18,282
$18,282
$15,807
$15,807
$15,807
$15,807
$15,114
$15,114
$15,114
$15,114
$15,114
$14,520
$14,520,
$14,520
$14,520
$14,124
$14,124
$13,728
$13,728
$13,728
$13,728
$13,398
$13,266
$13,134
2021 Fortinet Championship field
Here are the players expected to compete this year (as of Sept. 10). Notables include three 2021 major champions: Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm.
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Armour, Ryan
- Augenstein, John
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barjon, Paul
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brown, Scott
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burgoon, Bronson
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cook, Austin
- Creel, Joshua
- Cummins, Quade
- Drewitt, Brett
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Michael
- Duncan, Tyler
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Gooch, Talor
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hahn, James
- Hardy, Nick
- Hearn, David
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoag, Bo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Holmes, J.B.
- Homa, Max
- Hossler, Beau
- Howell III, Charles
- Hubbard, Mark
- Huh, John
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knous, Jim
- Knox, Russell
- Kohles, Ben
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, Danny
- Leishman, Marc
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lovemark, Jamie
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCumber, Tyler
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Mickelson, Phil
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- Na, Kevin
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Novak, Andrew
- O’Hair, Sean
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Pereira, Mito
- Perez, Pat
- Pettit, Turk
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Reeves, Seth
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Schenk, Adam
- Seiffert, Chase
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stadler, Kevin
- Stallings, Scott
- Stanley, Kyle
- Steele, Brendan
- Straka, Sepp
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Swafford, Hudson
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Curtis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Tringale, Cameron
- Tway, Kevin
- Uihlein, Peter
- van der Walt, Dawie
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Varner III, Harold
- Walker, Jimmy
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Whaley, Vincent
- Willett, Danny
- Wolfe, Jared
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
- Yu, Kevin
- Zalatoris, Will