The Complete Prize Money Breakdown and Field for the Houston Open

The PGA Tour returns to the United States with the Houston Open, set for Nov. 11-14 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The winner will earn $1,350,000 from the total purse of $7,500,000. This is the first event in the United States since Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup at Summit in Las Vegas on Oct. 17.

Memorial Park Golf Course is one of only two municipal courses, along with Torrey Pines, that host regular PGA Tour events. It first played host to the Houston Open in 2020 after a redesign led by Tom Doak, with player input from Brooks Koepka. The 7,412 yard course will play to a par 70.

Koepka is in the field this week but defending champ Carlos Ortiz isn't. He withdrew Tuesday and said he is out for the rest of 2021 with a shoulder injury.

Golf Channel will televise the golf from 1 to 4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday. PGA Tour Live will stream featured groups from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Players from outside the United States have won the last five consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour. The longest streak of non-USA winners is six, which has happened twice from 1960 to the present.

2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts

Here is how the purse will be distributed:

1. $1,350,000

2. $817,500

3. $517,500

4. $367,500

5. $307,500

6. $271,875

7. $253,125

8. $234,375

9. $219,375

10. $204,375

11. $189,375

12. $174,375

13. $159,375

14. $144,375

15. $136,875

16. $129,375

17. $121,875

18. $114,375

19. $106,875

20. $99,375

21. $91,875

22. $84,375

23. $78,375

24. $72,375

25. $66,375

26. $60,375

27. $58,125

28. $55,875

29. $53,625

30. $51,375

31. $49,125

32. $46,875

33. $44,625

34. $42,750

35. $40,875

36. $39,000

37. $37,125

38. $35,625

39. $34,125

40. $32,625

41. $31,125

42. $29,625

43. $28,125

44. $26,625

45. $25,125

46. $23,625

47. $22,125

48. $20,925

49. $19,875

50. $19,275

51. $18,825

52. $18,375

53. $18,075

54. $17,775

55. $17,625

56. $17,475

57. $17,325

58. $17,175

59. $17,025

60. $16,875

61. $16,725

62. $16,575

63. $16,425

64. $16,275

65. $16,125

66. $15,975

67. $15,825

68. $15,675

69. $15,525

70. $15,375

2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Field

Here is the field:

Arendell, Connor *

Bae, Sangmoon *

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bramlett, Joseph

Burgoon, Bronson

Burns, Sam

Cazaubòn, Rodolfo *

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Daffue, MJ +

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Dufner, Jason +

Duncan, Tyler

Finau, Tony

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Knox, Russell

Koepka, Brooks

Koepka, Chase +

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Leishman, Marc

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McCumber, Tyler

McDowell, Graeme

McNealy, Maverick

Mendez, Gilbert #

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben *

Sisk, Cameron +

Sloan, Roger

Smith, Cameron

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Stefani, Shawn +

Stenson, Henrik

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris +

‘Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter +

van der Walt, Dawie +

van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Westwood, Lee

Whaley, Vincent

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion

@ - Foreign