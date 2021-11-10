The Complete Prize Money Breakdown and Field for the Houston Open

2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts, Field
The PGA Tour returns to the United States with the Houston Open, set for Nov. 11-14 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The winner will earn $1,350,000 from the total purse of $7,500,000. This is the first event in the United States since Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup at Summit in Las Vegas on Oct. 17.
Memorial Park Golf Course is one of only two municipal courses, along with Torrey Pines, that host regular PGA Tour events. It first played host to the Houston Open in 2020 after a redesign led by Tom Doak, with player input from Brooks Koepka. The 7,412 yard course will play to a par 70.
Koepka is in the field this week but defending champ Carlos Ortiz isn't. He withdrew Tuesday and said he is out for the rest of 2021 with a shoulder injury.
Golf Channel will televise the golf from 1 to 4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday. PGA Tour Live will stream featured groups from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Players from outside the United States have won the last five consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour. The longest streak of non-USA winners is six, which has happened twice from 1960 to the present.
Here is how the purse will be distributed:
1. $1,350,000
2. $817,500
3. $517,500
4. $367,500
5. $307,500
6. $271,875
7. $253,125
8. $234,375
9. $219,375
10. $204,375
11. $189,375
12. $174,375
13. $159,375
14. $144,375
15. $136,875
16. $129,375
17. $121,875
18. $114,375
19. $106,875
20. $99,375
21. $91,875
22. $84,375
23. $78,375
24. $72,375
25. $66,375
26. $60,375
27. $58,125
28. $55,875
29. $53,625
30. $51,375
31. $49,125
32. $46,875
33. $44,625
34. $42,750
35. $40,875
36. $39,000
37. $37,125
38. $35,625
39. $34,125
40. $32,625
41. $31,125
42. $29,625
43. $28,125
44. $26,625
45. $25,125
46. $23,625
47. $22,125
48. $20,925
49. $19,875
50. $19,275
51. $18,825
52. $18,375
53. $18,075
54. $17,775
55. $17,625
56. $17,475
57. $17,325
58. $17,175
59. $17,025
60. $16,875
61. $16,725
62. $16,575
63. $16,425
64. $16,275
65. $16,125
66. $15,975
67. $15,825
68. $15,675
69. $15,525
70. $15,375
2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Field
Here is the field:
Arendell, Connor *
Bae, Sangmoon *
Barjon, Paul
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bramlett, Joseph
Burgoon, Bronson
Burns, Sam
Cazaubòn, Rodolfo *
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Daffue, MJ +
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Dufner, Jason +
Duncan, Tyler
Finau, Tony
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Gooch, Talor
Grace, Branden
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kang, Sung
Knox, Russell
Koepka, Brooks
Koepka, Chase +
Kokrak, Jason
Kraft, Kelly
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Leishman, Marc
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
McCarthy, Denny
McCumber, Tyler
McDowell, Graeme
McNealy, Maverick
Mendez, Gilbert #
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
Ortiz, Carlos
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Poulter, Ian
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Riley, Davis
Ryder, Sam
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Scott, Adam
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben *
Sisk, Cameron +
Sloan, Roger
Smith, Cameron
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Stefani, Shawn +
Stenson, Henrik
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris +
‘Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Swafford, Hudson
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
Uihlein, Peter +
van der Walt, Dawie +
van Rooyen, Erik
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Westwood, Lee
Whaley, Vincent
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
@ - Foreign