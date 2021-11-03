Purse, TV Times and Complete 132-Player Field for this Week at Mayakoba

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    2021 Mayakoba World Wide Technology Championship: Purse, TV Times, Field

    The PGA Tour is in Mexico at El Camaleón Golf Course for the 15th playing of the event, which was won in 2020 by Viktor Hovland.
    Viktor Hovland plays the 2021 Tour Championship at East Lake.

    The globetrotting portion of the PGA Tour's fall season continues this week in Mexico at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, a Greg Norman design that will play as a par-71 at 7,017 yards. The 2021 World Wide Technology Championship winner will earn $1,296,000 from the total purse of $7,200,000.

    This is the third week in a row the PGA Tour has played an event outside the United States. The tour was in Bermuda last week and Japan the week before that. Kramer Hickok, Garrick Higgo, Peter Malnati and Sepp Straka are the four players (among 132 total) in the field this week that also played in the last two events.

    Viktor Hovland is the defending champion and is in the field this week.

    The tournament will be on Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday and Friday and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 

    2021 Mayakoba World Wide Technology Championship: Purse, Payouts

    Here's the payout by position:

    1. $1,296,000.0 

    2. $784,800.00

    3. $496,800.00

    4. $352,800.00

    5. $295,200.00

    6. $261,000.00

    7. $243,000.00

    8. $225,000.00

    9. $210,600.00

    10. $196,200.00

    11. $181,800.00

    12. $167,400.00

    13. $153,000.00

    14. $138,600.00

    15. $131,400.00

    16. $124,200.00

    17. $117,000.00

    18. $109,800.00

    19. $102,600.00

    20. $95,400.00

    21. $88,200.00

    22. $81,000.00

    23. $75,240.00

    24. $69,480.00

    25. $63,720.00

    26. $57,960.00

    27. $55,800.00

    28. $53,640.00

    29. $51,480.00

    30. $49,320.00

    31. $47,160.00

    32. $45,000.00

    33. $42,840.00

    34. $41,040.00

    35. $39,240.00

    36. $37,440.00

    37. $35,640.00

    38. $34,200.00

    39. $32,760.00

    40. $31,320.00

    41. $29,880.00

    42. $28,440.00

    43. $27,000.00

    44. $25,560.00

    45. $24,120.00

    46. $22,680.00

    47. $21,240.00

    48. $20,088.00

    49. $19,080.00

    50. $18,504.00

    51. $18,072.00

    52. $17,640.00

    53. $17,352.00

    54. $17,064.00

    55. $16,920.00

    56. $16,776.00

    57. $16,632.00

    58. $16,488.00

    59. $16,344.00

    60. $16,200.00

    61. $16,056.00

    62. $15,912.00

    63. $15,768.00

    64. $15,624.00

    65. $15,480.00

    Total $7,200,000

    2021 Mayakoba World Wide Technology Championship: Field

    Here is the field for this week (as of Oct. 31):

    Ancer, Abraham 

    Benitez, Juan Carlos + 

    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan + 

    Blixt, Jonas 

    Bradley, Keegan 

    Bramlett, Joseph 

    Dahmen, Joel 

    Del Val, Samuel + 

    Detry, Thomas + 

    Díaz, Roberto + 

    Donald, Luke 

    Duncan, Tyler 

    Fernandez, JD + 

    Finau, Tony 

    Fitzpatrick, Matt 

    Fowler, Rickie 

    Frittelli, Dylan 

    Garcia, Sergio 

    Garnett, Brice 

    Gay, Brian 

    Ghim, Doug 

    Gooch, Talor 

    Grillo, Emiliano 

    Haas, Bill 

    Hadwin, Adam 

    Hahn, James 

    Harman, Brian 

    Hatton, Tyrrell 

    Henley, Russell 

    Herbert, Lucas 

    Hickok, Kramer 

    Higgo, Garrick 

    Hoffman, Charley 

    Hoge, Tom 

    Horschel, Billy 

    Hovland, Viktor 

    Howell III, Charles 

    Huh, John + 

    Jaeger, Stephan 

    Johnson, Zach 

    Jones, Matt 

    Kang, Sung 

    Kirk, Chris 

    Kizzire, Patton 

    Knox, Russell 

    Koepka, Brooks 

    Kraft, Kelly 

    Kuchar, Matt 

    Lahiri, Anirban 

    Laird, Martin 

    Landry, Andrew 

    Lashley, Nate 

    Lebioda, Hank 

    Lee, Danny 

    List, Luke 

    Long, Adam 

    Lopez-Chacarra, Eugenio + 

    Lowry, Shane 

    Mack III, Willie + 

    Malnati, Peter 

    McCarthy, Denny 

    McDowell, Graeme 

    McNealy, Maverick 

    Merritt, Troy 

    Migliozzi, Guido + 

    Mitchell, Keith 

    Molinari, Francesco 

    Moore, Ryan 

    Mullinax, Trey 

    Niemann, Joaquin 

    Noren, Alex 

    Norlander, Henrik 

    Ortiz, Carlos 

    Palmer, Ryan 

    Pan, C.T. 

    Pendrith, Taylor 

    Pereira, Mito

    Perez, Pat 

    Piercy, Scott 

    Poston, J.T. 

    Poulter, Ian 

    Power, Seamus 

    Putnam, Andrew 

    Rai, Aaron + 

    Reavie, Chez 

    Redman, Doc 

    Reed, Patrick

    Riley, Davis 

    Rodgers, Patrick 

    Rose, Justin 

    Ryder, Sam 

    Sabbatini, Rory 

    Scheffler, Scottie 

    Schenk, Adam 

    Schwartzel, Charl 

    Sigg, Greyson 

    Sloan, Roger 

    Snedeker, Brandt 

    Spaun, J.J. 

    Stallings, Scott 

    Stanley, Kyle 

    Steele, Brendan 

    Stenson, Henrik 

    Straka, Sepp 

    Streelman, Kevin 

    Stuard, Brian 

    Svensson, Adam S

    Swafford, Hudson 

    Taylor, Nick 

    Thomas, Justin 

    Thompson, Curtis 

    Thompson, Michael 

    Todd, Brendon 

    Trainer, Martin 

    Tringale, Cameron

    Tway, Kevin 

    Varner III, Harold 

    Vegas, Jhonattan 

    Villegas, Camilo + 

    Walker, Jimmy 

    Watney, Nick

    Werenski, Richy 

    Whaley, Vincent 

    Willett, Danny 

    Wise, Aaron 

    Wolff, Matthew 

    Woodland, Gary 

    Zalatoris, Will

    * - Open Qualifier  

    + - Sponsor Exemption 

     # - Section Champion 

    @ - Foreign

