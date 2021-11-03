Purse, TV Times and Complete 132-Player Field for this Week at Mayakoba

The PGA Tour is in Mexico at El Camaleón Golf Course for the 15th playing of the event, which was won in 2020 by Viktor Hovland.

Viktor Hovland is the defending champion this week. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The globetrotting portion of the PGA Tour's fall season continues this week in Mexico at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, a Greg Norman design that will play as a par-71 at 7,017 yards. The 2021 World Wide Technology Championship winner will earn $1,296,000 from the total purse of $7,200,000.

This is the third week in a row the PGA Tour has played an event outside the United States. The tour was in Bermuda last week and Japan the week before that. Kramer Hickok, Garrick Higgo, Peter Malnati and Sepp Straka are the four players (among 132 total) in the field this week that also played in the last two events.

The tournament will be on Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday and Friday and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

2021 Mayakoba World Wide Technology Championship: Purse, Payouts

Here's the payout by position:

1. $1,296,000.0

2. $784,800.00

3. $496,800.00

4. $352,800.00

5. $295,200.00

6. $261,000.00

7. $243,000.00

8. $225,000.00

9. $210,600.00

10. $196,200.00

11. $181,800.00

12. $167,400.00

13. $153,000.00

14. $138,600.00

15. $131,400.00

16. $124,200.00

17. $117,000.00

18. $109,800.00

19. $102,600.00

20. $95,400.00

21. $88,200.00

22. $81,000.00

23. $75,240.00

24. $69,480.00

25. $63,720.00

26. $57,960.00

27. $55,800.00

28. $53,640.00

29. $51,480.00

30. $49,320.00

31. $47,160.00

32. $45,000.00

33. $42,840.00

34. $41,040.00

35. $39,240.00

36. $37,440.00

37. $35,640.00

38. $34,200.00

39. $32,760.00

40. $31,320.00

41. $29,880.00

42. $28,440.00

43. $27,000.00

44. $25,560.00

45. $24,120.00

46. $22,680.00

47. $21,240.00

48. $20,088.00

49. $19,080.00

50. $18,504.00

51. $18,072.00

52. $17,640.00

53. $17,352.00

54. $17,064.00

55. $16,920.00

56. $16,776.00

57. $16,632.00

58. $16,488.00

59. $16,344.00

60. $16,200.00

61. $16,056.00

62. $15,912.00

63. $15,768.00

64. $15,624.00

65. $15,480.00

Total $7,200,000

2021 Mayakoba World Wide Technology Championship: Field

Here is the field for this week (as of Oct. 31):

Ancer, Abraham

Benitez, Juan Carlos +

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan +

Blixt, Jonas

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Dahmen, Joel

Del Val, Samuel +

Detry, Thomas +

Díaz, Roberto +

Donald, Luke

Duncan, Tyler

Fernandez, JD +

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garcia, Sergio

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gooch, Talor

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Howell III, Charles

Huh, John +

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Kang, Sung

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Koepka, Brooks

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lopez-Chacarra, Eugenio +

Lowry, Shane

Mack III, Willie +

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McDowell, Graeme

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Migliozzi, Guido +

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Ryan

Mullinax, Trey

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron +

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwartzel, Charl

Sigg, Greyson

Sloan, Roger

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Stenson, Henrik

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam S

Swafford, Hudson

Taylor, Nick

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo +

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vincent

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Zalatoris, Will

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion

@ - Foreign