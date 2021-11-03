Purse, TV Times and Complete 132-Player Field for this Week at Mayakoba

2021 Mayakoba World Wide Technology Championship: Purse, TV Times, Field
The globetrotting portion of the PGA Tour's fall season continues this week in Mexico at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, a Greg Norman design that will play as a par-71 at 7,017 yards. The 2021 World Wide Technology Championship winner will earn $1,296,000 from the total purse of $7,200,000.
This is the third week in a row the PGA Tour has played an event outside the United States. The tour was in Bermuda last week and Japan the week before that. Kramer Hickok, Garrick Higgo, Peter Malnati and Sepp Straka are the four players (among 132 total) in the field this week that also played in the last two events.
Viktor Hovland is the defending champion and is in the field this week.
The tournament will be on Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday and Friday and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
2021 Mayakoba World Wide Technology Championship: Purse, Payouts
Here's the payout by position:
1. $1,296,000.0
2. $784,800.00
3. $496,800.00
4. $352,800.00
5. $295,200.00
6. $261,000.00
7. $243,000.00
8. $225,000.00
9. $210,600.00
10. $196,200.00
11. $181,800.00
12. $167,400.00
13. $153,000.00
14. $138,600.00
15. $131,400.00
16. $124,200.00
17. $117,000.00
18. $109,800.00
19. $102,600.00
20. $95,400.00
21. $88,200.00
22. $81,000.00
23. $75,240.00
24. $69,480.00
25. $63,720.00
26. $57,960.00
27. $55,800.00
28. $53,640.00
29. $51,480.00
30. $49,320.00
31. $47,160.00
32. $45,000.00
33. $42,840.00
34. $41,040.00
35. $39,240.00
36. $37,440.00
37. $35,640.00
38. $34,200.00
39. $32,760.00
40. $31,320.00
41. $29,880.00
42. $28,440.00
43. $27,000.00
44. $25,560.00
45. $24,120.00
46. $22,680.00
47. $21,240.00
48. $20,088.00
49. $19,080.00
50. $18,504.00
51. $18,072.00
52. $17,640.00
53. $17,352.00
54. $17,064.00
55. $16,920.00
56. $16,776.00
57. $16,632.00
58. $16,488.00
59. $16,344.00
60. $16,200.00
61. $16,056.00
62. $15,912.00
63. $15,768.00
64. $15,624.00
65. $15,480.00
Total $7,200,000
2021 Mayakoba World Wide Technology Championship: Field
Here is the field for this week (as of Oct. 31):
Ancer, Abraham
Benitez, Juan Carlos +
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan +
Blixt, Jonas
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Dahmen, Joel
Del Val, Samuel +
Detry, Thomas +
Díaz, Roberto +
Donald, Luke
Duncan, Tyler
Fernandez, JD +
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Garcia, Sergio
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gooch, Talor
Grillo, Emiliano
Haas, Bill
Hadwin, Adam
Hahn, James
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herbert, Lucas
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Howell III, Charles
Huh, John +
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Jones, Matt
Kang, Sung
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Koepka, Brooks
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lopez-Chacarra, Eugenio +
Lowry, Shane
Mack III, Willie +
Malnati, Peter
McCarthy, Denny
McDowell, Graeme
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Migliozzi, Guido +
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Ryan
Mullinax, Trey
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Ortiz, Carlos
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Poulter, Ian
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron +
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwartzel, Charl
Sigg, Greyson
Sloan, Roger
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Stenson, Henrik
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam S
Swafford, Hudson
Taylor, Nick
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo +
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vincent
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
Zalatoris, Will
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
@ - Foreign