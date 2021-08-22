2021 Northern Trust: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts from PGA Tour Playoffs at Liberty National

The winner of the second round of the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs will earn $1,710,000.

Jon Rahm (left) shares the Northern Trust Open lead with Cam Smith. Tony Finau (right) and Justin Thomas are two shots back.

USA Today.

Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith share the 54-hole lead at the 2021 Northern Trust Open in pursuit of the first-place prize money of $1,710,000. The leaders are -16, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen and two ahead of Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Tom Hoge are three shots back.

2021 Northern Trust Open: Total purse and prize money

The total purse is expected to be $9.5 million. The final round at Liberty National in New Jersey is delayed to Monday because of the expected arrival of Hurricane Henri.

Here is the prize money breakdown from the 2020 Northern Trust Open, according to the official PGA Tour money list.

1, Dustin Johnson, $1,710,000

2, Harris English, $1,035,500

3, Daniel Berger, $655,500

T4, Scottie Scheffler, $427,500

T4, Kevin Kisner, $427,500

T6, Webb Simpson, $332,500

T6, Jon Rahm, $332,500

T8, Russell Henley, $277,875

T8, Ryan Palmer, $277,875

T8, Alex Noren, , $277,875

T11, Brian Harman, $230,375

T11, Harry Higgs, $230,375

T13, Mackenzie Hughes, $175,275

T13, Robby Shelton, $175,275

T13, Jason Kokrak, $175,275

T13, Louis Oosthuizen, $175,275

T13, Charley Hoffman, $175,275

T18, Matt Kuchar, $117,189

T18, Bubba Watson, $117,189

T18, Danny Lee, $117,189

T18, Talor Gooch, $117,189

T18, Viktor Hovland, $117,189

T18, Sebastián Muñoz, $117,189

T18, Cameron Smith, $117,189

T25, Tyrrell Hatton, $76,238

T25, Xander Schauffele, $76,238

T25, Corey Conners, $76,238

T25, Justin Rose, $76,238

T29, Scott Piercy, $55,860

T29, Troy Merritt, $55,860

T29, K.H. Lee, $55,860

T29, Hideki Matsuyama, $55,860

T29, Keegan Bradley, $55,860

T29, Wyndham Clark, $55,860

T29, Cameron Tringale, $55,860

T29, Cam Davis, $55,860

T29, Tyler Duncan, $55,860

T29, Mark Hubbard, $55,860

T39, Si Woo Kim, $39,425

T39, Adam Schenk, $39,425

T39, J.T. Poston, $39,425

T39, Kevin Na, $39,425

T39, Ian Poulter, $39,425

T44, Charles Howell III, $30,001

T44, Tommy Fleetwood, $30,001

T44, Brendan Steele, $30,001

T44, Emiliano Grillo, $30,001

T44, Matthew Wolff, $30,001

T49, Denny McCarthy, $23,169

T49, Adam Long, $23,169

T49, Beau Hossler, $23,169

T49, Justin Thomas, $23,169

T49, Patrick Reed, $23,169

T49, Rickie Fowler, $23,169

T49, Zach Johnson, $23,169

T49, Paul Casey, $23,169

T49, Chez Reavie, $23,169

T58, Adam Scott, $21,565

T58, Tiger Woods, $21,565

T58, Lanto Griffin, $21,565

T61, Keith Mitchell, $20,995

T61, Maverick McNealy, $20,995

T61, Kevin Streelman, $20,995

64, Brendon Todd, $20,615

T65, Rory McIlroy, $20,330

T65, Scott Harrington, $20,330

67, Andrew Landry, $20,045

68, Richy Werenski, $19,855

69, Matt Jones, $19,665

70, Patrick Rodgers, $19,475