2021 Northern Trust: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts from PGA Tour Playoffs at Liberty National
Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith share the 54-hole lead at the 2021 Northern Trust Open in pursuit of the first-place prize money of $1,710,000. The leaders are -16, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen and two ahead of Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.
Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Tom Hoge are three shots back.
2021 Northern Trust Open: Total purse and prize money
The total purse is expected to be $9.5 million. The final round at Liberty National in New Jersey is delayed to Monday because of the expected arrival of Hurricane Henri.
Here is the prize money breakdown from the 2020 Northern Trust Open, according to the official PGA Tour money list.
1, Dustin Johnson, $1,710,000
2, Harris English, $1,035,500
3, Daniel Berger, $655,500
T4, Scottie Scheffler, $427,500
T4, Kevin Kisner, $427,500
T6, Webb Simpson, $332,500
T6, Jon Rahm, $332,500
T8, Russell Henley, $277,875
T8, Ryan Palmer, $277,875
T8, Alex Noren, , $277,875
T11, Brian Harman, $230,375
T11, Harry Higgs, $230,375
T13, Mackenzie Hughes, $175,275
T13, Robby Shelton, $175,275
T13, Jason Kokrak, $175,275
T13, Louis Oosthuizen, $175,275
T13, Charley Hoffman, $175,275
T18, Matt Kuchar, $117,189
T18, Bubba Watson, $117,189
T18, Danny Lee, $117,189
T18, Talor Gooch, $117,189
T18, Viktor Hovland, $117,189
T18, Sebastián Muñoz, $117,189
T18, Cameron Smith, $117,189
T25, Tyrrell Hatton, $76,238
T25, Xander Schauffele, $76,238
T25, Corey Conners, $76,238
T25, Justin Rose, $76,238
T29, Scott Piercy, $55,860
T29, Troy Merritt, $55,860
T29, K.H. Lee, $55,860
T29, Hideki Matsuyama, $55,860
T29, Keegan Bradley, $55,860
T29, Wyndham Clark, $55,860
T29, Cameron Tringale, $55,860
T29, Cam Davis, $55,860
T29, Tyler Duncan, $55,860
T29, Mark Hubbard, $55,860
T39, Si Woo Kim, $39,425
T39, Adam Schenk, $39,425
T39, J.T. Poston, $39,425
T39, Kevin Na, $39,425
T39, Ian Poulter, $39,425
T44, Charles Howell III, $30,001
T44, Tommy Fleetwood, $30,001
T44, Brendan Steele, $30,001
T44, Emiliano Grillo, $30,001
T44, Matthew Wolff, $30,001
T49, Denny McCarthy, $23,169
T49, Adam Long, $23,169
T49, Beau Hossler, $23,169
T49, Justin Thomas, $23,169
T49, Patrick Reed, $23,169
T49, Rickie Fowler, $23,169
T49, Zach Johnson, $23,169
T49, Paul Casey, $23,169
T49, Chez Reavie, $23,169
T58, Adam Scott, $21,565
T58, Tiger Woods, $21,565
T58, Lanto Griffin, $21,565
T61, Keith Mitchell, $20,995
T61, Maverick McNealy, $20,995
T61, Kevin Streelman, $20,995
64, Brendon Todd, $20,615
T65, Rory McIlroy, $20,330
T65, Scott Harrington, $20,330
67, Andrew Landry, $20,045
68, Richy Werenski, $19,855
69, Matt Jones, $19,665
70, Patrick Rodgers, $19,475