Everything You Need to Know to Get Ready for the Northern Trust

The 2021 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week at Liberty National Golf Course. Here's what you need to know to get ready.

Formerly known as the Barclays -- and the Westchester Classic before that -- the Northern Trust is an annual PGA Tour event that alternates between the Boston area and New York City area. It’s kicked off the FedEx Cup playoffs since 2007.

Since its inception in 2006, Liberty National Golf Course has hosted the Northern Trust three times and is set to host this week's event..

How to Follow the Northern Trust on TV and via Live Streaming

Follow your favorite golfer at the Northern Trust on the following channels:

TV

The tournament will air on Golf Channel as follows:

First Round: Thursday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m.

Second Round: Friday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m.

Third Round: Saturday, Aug. 21, 4 p.m.

Final Round: Sunday, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.

CBS will also air the event Aug. 19-22.

How to Watch the Northern Trust via Live Stream

Follow the Northern Trust via live streaming on Sling, Hulu and Fubo TV on your Amazon Fire TV, Roku or Apple TV.

Other live streaming services airing the event include:

You can also follow the event at golfchannel.com and cbs.com/all-access.

Collin Morikawa enters the Northern Trust as the FedEx Cup points leader. USA Today

Past Winners of the Northern Trust

As the first tournament in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Northern Trust is open to the top 125 players from the FedEx Cup Standings based on points accumulated during the PGA Tour season. The tournament presents a survive-and-advance mentality, as only 100 of the 125 players advance to the next stage.

Here’s a recap of previous Northern Trust champions:

2020, Dustin Johnson, TPC Boston MA

2019, Patrick Reed, Liberty National Golf Club

2018, Bryson DeChambeau, Ridgewood, N.J.

2017, Dustin Johnson, Glen Oaks, N.Y.

2016, Patrick Reed, Bethpage Black, N.Y.

2015, Jason Day, Plainfield, N.J.

2014, Hunter Mahan, Ridgewood, N.J.

2013, Adam Scott, Liberty National Golf Club, N.J.

2012, Nick Watney, Bethpage Black, N.Y.

2011, Dustin Johnson, Plainfield, N.J.

2010, Matt Kuchar, Ridgewood, N.J.

2009, Heath Slocum, Liberty National Golf Club, N.J.

2008, Vijay Singh, Ridgewood, N.J.

2007, Steve Stricker, Westchester, N.Y.

2006, Vijay Singh, Westchester, N.Y.

2005, Padraig Harrington, Westchester, N.Y.

2004, Sergio Garcia, Westchester, N.Y.

2003, Jonathan Kaye, Westchester, N.Y.

2002, Chris Smith, Westchester, N.Y.

2001, Sergio Garcia, Westchester, N.Y.

2000, Dennis Paulson, Westchester, N.Y.

1999, Duffy Waldorf, Westchester, N.Y.

1998, J.P. Hayes, Westchester, N.Y.

1997, Ernie Els, Westchester, N.Y.

1996, Ernie Els, Westchester, N.Y.

1995, Vijay Singh, Westchester, N.Y.

1994, Lee Janzen, Westchester, N.Y.

1993, Vijay Singh, Westchester, N.Y.

1992, David Frost, Westchester, N.Y.

1991, Billy Andrade, Westchester, N.Y.

1990, Hale Irwin, Westchester, N.Y.

1989, Wayne Grady, Westchester, N.Y.

1988, Seve Ballesteros, Westchester, N.Y.

1987, J.C. Snead, Westchester, N.Y.

1986, Bob Tway, Westchester, N.Y.

1985, Roger Maltbie, Westchester, N.Y.

1984, Scott Simpson, Westchester, N.Y.

1983, Seve Ballesteros, Westchester, N.Y.

1982, Bob Gilder, Westchester, N.Y.

1981, Raymond Floyd, Westchester, N.Y.

1980, Curtis Strange, Westchester, N.Y.

1979, Jack Renner, Westchester, N.Y.

1978, Lee Elder, Westchester, N.Y.

1977, Andy North, Westchester, N.Y.

1976, David Graham, Westchester, N.Y.

1975, Gene Littler, Westchester, N.Y.

1974, Johnny Miller, Westchester, N.Y.

1973, Bobby Nichols, Westchester, N.Y.

1972, Jack Nicklaus, Westchester, N.Y.

1971, Arnold Palmer, Westchester, N.Y.

1970, Bruce Crampton, Westchester, N.Y.

1969, Frank Beard, Westchester, N.Y.

1968, Julius Boros, Westchester, N.Y.

1967, Jack Nicklaus, Westchester, N.Y.

History of Liberty National Golf Club

Established in 2006, Liberty National Golf Club has hosted the Northern Trust three times, in 2009, 2013 and 2019, respectively.

Liberty National plays to 7,370 yards and par 71. Major renovations were completed after players criticized the course in 2009. The tournament moved to Ridgewood, Plainfield and Bethpage Black as Liberty National's renovations were ongoing. A total of 12 greens were retooled and 12 tee boxes were altered.

Situated on a former landfil, a golf-course dream was turned into reality by Paul Fireman, his son Dan, architect Bob Cupp and pro-consultant Tom Kite.

Here’s a breakdown of the major golf events Liberty National Golf Club has hosted over the years: