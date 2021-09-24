Here are the tee times and pairings for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The pandemic-delayed 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin is about to begin.

The Americans and captain Steve Stricker seek to win the cup back from the Europeans and captain Padraig Harrington. The Europeans rolled to a 17 ½-10 ½ rout in 2018 at Le Golf National. They would retain the cup in case of a tie. The Americans need at least 14-1/2 points to win it back.

Here are the pairings and tee times for Friday afternoon (all times Central). There are four points at stake:

2021 Ryder Cup Tee Times for Friday Afternoon Fourball

12:10: Dustin Johnson/Xander Schauffele vs. Paul Casey/Bernd Weisberger

12:26: Bryson DeChambeau/Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton

12:42: Tony Finau/Harris English vs. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry

12:58: Justin Thomas/Patrick Cantlay vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Viktor Hovland

2021 Ryder Cup Tee Times, Pairings for Friday Morning Foursomes

Here are the results for each morning match:

Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth, 3 & 1.

Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa defeated Paul Casey/Viktor Hovland, 3 & 2.

Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger defeated Lee Westwood/Matt Fitzpatrick, 2 & 1.

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele defeated Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter, 5 & 3.

2021 Ryder Cup Tee Times for Saturday Morning Foursomes

Pairings have to be in up to one hour after play on Friday and will be announced shortly after that. Matches are at 7:05, 7:21, 7:37 and 7:53 a.m.

2021 Ryder Cup Tee Times for Saturday Afternoon Fourball

Pairings must be in by 11:25 a.m. Saturday. Matches will be at 12:10, 12:26, 12:42 and 12:58 p.m.

2021 Ryder Cup Tee Times for Sunday Singles

Order of play must be turned in no later than one hour after play on Saturday. Singles matches will tee off every 11 minutes from 11:04 to 1:05 p.m.