The Essential Guide to the 2021 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas

Here's the essential information for the PGA Tour's first of back-to-back tournaments in Las Vegas.

Here’s a quick guide to the 2021 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, which is the 39th edition of the event.

There are 27 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in Las Vegas for the PGA Tour.

The tournament will be played at TPC Summerlin, a par-71 covering 7,255 yards.

The total prize money is $7 million with $1.26 million going to the winner. Martin Laird, who also won here in 2009, is the defending champion. This is the third event of the PGA Tour's 2021-22 wraparound season. Max Homa and Sam Burns won the first two events of the year,

2021 Shriners Children's Open: How to Watch and Stream

Television: Golf Channel televises the event from 5 to 8 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.

You can stream it on Golf Channel and watch featured groups on PGA Tour Live.

Past winners of the Shriners Children's Open

2021: Martin Laird

2020: Kevin Na

2019: Bryson DeChambeau

2018: Patrick Cantlay

2017: Rod Pampling

2016: Smylie Kaufman

2015: Ben Martin

2014: Webb Simpson

2012: Ryan Moore

2011: Kevin Na

2010: Jonathan Byrd

2009: Martin Laird

2008: Marc Turnesa

2007: George McNeill

2006: Troy Matteson

2005: Wes Short: Jr.

2004: Andre Stolz

2003: Stuart Appleby

2002: Phil Tataurangi

2001: Bob Estes

2000: Billy Andrade

1999: Jim Furyk

1998: Jim Furyk

1997: Bill Glasson

1996: Tiger Woods

1995: Jim Furyk

1994: Bruce Lietzke

1993: Davis Love III

1992: John Cook

1991: Andrew Magee

1990: Bob Tway

1989: Scott Hoch

1988: Gary Koch

1987: Paul Azinger

1986: Greg Norman

1985: Curtis Strange

1984: Denis Watson

1983: Fuzzy Zoeller

2021 Shriners Children’s Open: Field

Ancer, Abraham

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Burgoon, Bronson

Burns, Sam

Casey, Paul

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

English, Harris

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Rasmus

Hovland, Viktor

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Jeong, Jin

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Kang, Sung

Kim, Si Woo

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCumber, Tyler

McDowell, Graeme

McGirt, William

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mueller, Jesse

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Oosthuizen, Louis

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwartzel, Charl

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Wolff, Matthew

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

The Top 50 players in 2021 PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Field

8: Louis Oosthuizen

9: Brooks Koepka

11: Harris English

12: Abraham Ancer

14: Viktor Hovland

18: Sam Burns

19: Hideki Matsuyama

21: Patrick Reed

22: Scottie Scheffler

24: Webb Simpson

25: Paul Casey

26: Kevin Na

28: Jason Kokrak

29: Sungjae Im

30: Joaquin Niemann

31: Will Zalatoris

33: Corey Conners

36: Kevin Kisner

38: Ryan Palmer

40: Marc Leishman

42: Adam Scott

44: Siwoo Kim

46: Stewart Cink

47: Matthew Wolff

48: Brian Harman

49: Garrick Higgo

50: Ian Poulter