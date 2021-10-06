The Essential Guide to the 2021 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas

Here’s a quick guide to the 2021 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, which is the 39th edition of the event.
There are 27 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in Las Vegas for the PGA Tour.
The tournament will be played at TPC Summerlin, a par-71 covering 7,255 yards.
The total prize money is $7 million with $1.26 million going to the winner. Martin Laird, who also won here in 2009, is the defending champion. This is the third event of the PGA Tour's 2021-22 wraparound season. Max Homa and Sam Burns won the first two events of the year,
2021 Shriners Children's Open: How to Watch and Stream
Television: Golf Channel televises the event from 5 to 8 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.
You can stream it on Golf Channel and watch featured groups on PGA Tour Live.
Past winners of the Shriners Children's Open
2021: Martin Laird
2020: Kevin Na
2019: Bryson DeChambeau
2018: Patrick Cantlay
2017: Rod Pampling
2016: Smylie Kaufman
2015: Ben Martin
2014: Webb Simpson
2012: Ryan Moore
2011: Kevin Na
2010: Jonathan Byrd
2009: Martin Laird
2008: Marc Turnesa
2007: George McNeill
2006: Troy Matteson
2005: Wes Short: Jr.
2004: Andre Stolz
2003: Stuart Appleby
2002: Phil Tataurangi
2001: Bob Estes
2000: Billy Andrade
1999: Jim Furyk
1998: Jim Furyk
1997: Bill Glasson
1996: Tiger Woods
1995: Jim Furyk
1994: Bruce Lietzke
1993: Davis Love III
1992: John Cook
1991: Andrew Magee
1990: Bob Tway
1989: Scott Hoch
1988: Gary Koch
1987: Paul Azinger
1986: Greg Norman
1985: Curtis Strange
1984: Denis Watson
1983: Fuzzy Zoeller
2021 Shriners Children’s Open: Field
Ancer, Abraham
Blixt, Jonas
Bramlett, Joseph
Buckley, Hayden
Burgoon, Bronson
Burns, Sam
Casey, Paul
Chappell, Kevin
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
English, Harris
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gooch, Talor
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Hojgaard, Rasmus
Hovland, Viktor
Howell III, Charles
Hubbard, Mark
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Jeong, Jin
Johnson, Zach
Jones, Matt
Kang, Sung
Kim, Si Woo
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Koepka, Brooks
Kokrak, Jason
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCumber, Tyler
McDowell, Graeme
McGirt, William
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mueller, Jesse
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
Oosthuizen, Louis
Ortiz, Carlos
Palmer, Ryan
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Poulter, Ian
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwartzel, Charl
Scott, Adam
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Swafford, Hudson
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Jimmy
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Wolfe, Jared
Wolff, Matthew
Wu, Brandon
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
The Top 50 players in 2021 PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Field
8: Louis Oosthuizen
9: Brooks Koepka
11: Harris English
12: Abraham Ancer
14: Viktor Hovland
18: Sam Burns
19: Hideki Matsuyama
21: Patrick Reed
22: Scottie Scheffler
24: Webb Simpson
25: Paul Casey
26: Kevin Na
28: Jason Kokrak
29: Sungjae Im
30: Joaquin Niemann
31: Will Zalatoris
33: Corey Conners
36: Kevin Kisner
38: Ryan Palmer
40: Marc Leishman
42: Adam Scott
44: Siwoo Kim
46: Stewart Cink
47: Matthew Wolff
48: Brian Harman
49: Garrick Higgo
50: Ian Poulter