Here's the Total Purse and Payouts for the 2021 Shriners Children's Open

    • October 7, 2021
    2021 Shriners Children's Open: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts at TPC Summerlin

    The winner of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas will collect $1.26 million from a total purse of $7 million.
    Martin Laird celebrates the 2020 Shriners Open title with his caddie.

    The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. It's the first of two consecutive tournaments in town. The second is the CJ Cup, a limited-field event played at Tom Fazio's Summit course for the first time.

    The Shriners welcomes a strong field that includes Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. Martin Laird is the defending champion and has won this event twice.

    Las Vegas golf writer Brian Hurlburt previews both events here. He notes former champion Webb Simpson is in the field along with players who have strong ties to Las Vegas: Maverick McNealy, Charley Hoffman, two-time Shriners champ Kevin Na, former Masters champion and UNLV golfer Adam Scott and European Tour star and former UNLV golfer Garrick Higgo.

    The winner of this week's 2021 Shriners Children's Open will earn $1.26 million from the total purse of $7 million. Here's the breakdown by position:

    2021 Shriners Children's Open: Full purse, prize money breakdown

    1. $1,260,000

    2. $763,000

    3. $483,000

    4. $343,000

    5. $287,000

    6. $253,750

    7. $236,250

    8. $218,750

    9. $204,750

    10. $190,750

    11. $176,750

    12. $162,750

    13. $148,750

    14. $134,750

    15. $127,750

    16. $120,750

    17. $113,750

    18. $106,750

    19. $99,750

    20. $92,750

    21. $85,750

    22. $78,750

    23. $73,150

    24. $67,550

    25. $61,950

    26. $56,350

    27. $54,250

    28. $52,150

    29. $50,050

    30. $47,950

    31. $45,850

    32. $43,750

    33. $41,650

    34. $39,900

    35. $38,150

    36. $36,400

    37. $34,650

    38. $33,250

    39. $31,850

    40. $30,450

    41. $29,050

    42. $27,650

    43. $26,250

    44. $24,850

    45. $23,450

    46. $22,050

    47. $20,650

    48. $19,530

    49. $18,550

    50. $17,990

    51. $17,570

    52. $17,150

    53. $16,870

    54. $16,590

    55. $16,450

    56. $16,310

    57. $16,170

    58. $16,030

    59. $15,890

    60. $15,750

    61. $15,610

    62. $15,470

    63. $15,330

    64. $15,190

    65. $15,050 

