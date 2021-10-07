Here's the Total Purse and Payouts for the 2021 Shriners Children's Open

The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. It's the first of two consecutive tournaments in town. The second is the CJ Cup, a limited-field event played at Tom Fazio's Summit course for the first time.
The Shriners welcomes a strong field that includes Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. Martin Laird is the defending champion and has won this event twice.
Las Vegas golf writer Brian Hurlburt previews both events here. He notes former champion Webb Simpson is in the field along with players who have strong ties to Las Vegas: Maverick McNealy, Charley Hoffman, two-time Shriners champ Kevin Na, former Masters champion and UNLV golfer Adam Scott and European Tour star and former UNLV golfer Garrick Higgo.
The winner of this week's 2021 Shriners Children's Open will earn $1.26 million from the total purse of $7 million. Here's the breakdown by position:
1. $1,260,000
2. $763,000
3. $483,000
4. $343,000
5. $287,000
6. $253,750
7. $236,250
8. $218,750
9. $204,750
10. $190,750
11. $176,750
12. $162,750
13. $148,750
14. $134,750
15. $127,750
16. $120,750
17. $113,750
18. $106,750
19. $99,750
20. $92,750
21. $85,750
22. $78,750
23. $73,150
24. $67,550
25. $61,950
26. $56,350
27. $54,250
28. $52,150
29. $50,050
30. $47,950
31. $45,850
32. $43,750
33. $41,650
34. $39,900
35. $38,150
36. $36,400
37. $34,650
38. $33,250
39. $31,850
40. $30,450
41. $29,050
42. $27,650
43. $26,250
44. $24,850
45. $23,450
46. $22,050
47. $20,650
48. $19,530
49. $18,550
50. $17,990
51. $17,570
52. $17,150
53. $16,870
54. $16,590
55. $16,450
56. $16,310
57. $16,170
58. $16,030
59. $15,890
60. $15,750
61. $15,610
62. $15,470
63. $15,330
64. $15,190
65. $15,050