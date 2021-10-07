Here's the Total Purse and Payouts for the 2021 Shriners Children's Open

The winner of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas will collect $1.26 million from a total purse of $7 million.

Martin Laird celebrates the 2020 Shriners Open title with his caddie. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. It's the first of two consecutive tournaments in town. The second is the CJ Cup, a limited-field event played at Tom Fazio's Summit course for the first time.

The Shriners welcomes a strong field that includes Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. Martin Laird is the defending champion and has won this event twice.

Las Vegas golf writer Brian Hurlburt previews both events here. He notes former champion Webb Simpson is in the field along with players who have strong ties to Las Vegas: Maverick McNealy, Charley Hoffman, two-time Shriners champ Kevin Na, former Masters champion and UNLV golfer Adam Scott and European Tour star and former UNLV golfer Garrick Higgo.

The winner of this week's 2021 Shriners Children's Open will earn $1.26 million from the total purse of $7 million. Here's the breakdown by position:

2021 Shriners Children's Open: Full purse, prize money breakdown

1. $1,260,000

2. $763,000

3. $483,000

4. $343,000

5. $287,000

6. $253,750

7. $236,250

8. $218,750

9. $204,750

10. $190,750

11. $176,750

12. $162,750

13. $148,750

14. $134,750

15. $127,750

16. $120,750

17. $113,750

18. $106,750

19. $99,750

20. $92,750

21. $85,750

22. $78,750

23. $73,150

24. $67,550

25. $61,950

26. $56,350

27. $54,250

28. $52,150

29. $50,050

30. $47,950

31. $45,850

32. $43,750

33. $41,650

34. $39,900

35. $38,150

36. $36,400

37. $34,650

38. $33,250

39. $31,850

40. $30,450

41. $29,050

42. $27,650

43. $26,250

44. $24,850

45. $23,450

46. $22,050

47. $20,650

48. $19,530

49. $18,550

50. $17,990

51. $17,570

52. $17,150

53. $16,870

54. $16,590

55. $16,450

56. $16,310

57. $16,170

58. $16,030

59. $15,890

60. $15,750

61. $15,610

62. $15,470

63. $15,330

64. $15,190

65. $15,050