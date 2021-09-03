2021 Solheim Cup: Danielle Kang, Austin Ernst Will Be First Off Tee for U.S. in Opening Session

Team Europe will not send out any of its rookies in the opening session, which will kick off at 7:35 ET Saturday.

First woman up: Danielle Kang will be in the opening pair for the U.S. team Saturday morning. USA Today

TOLEDO, Ohio -- The 17th Solheim Cup is scheduled to start with a bang on Saturday morning when Europe’s Anna Nordqvist and Danielle Kang of the United States lead off their respective teams.

Since the beginning of the week, both captains, Europe’s Catriona Matthew and Pat Hurst of the U.S., have approached this 17th Solheim Cup differently and it showed up in their Friday practice-round pairings.

Hurst used the tried-and-true method of pods, which were first made famous by captain Paul Azinger at the 2008 Ryder Cup in Louisville. They've been part of the U.S. Solheim strategy since 2015.

Podcast: Who might emerge as team leaders at Solheim Cup?

Matthew, whose team won with a dramatic comeback at Gleneagles two years ago, has stayed the course with a blend of old and new that includes four rookies. Two of them, Matilda Castren and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, are captain’s picks.

While Hurst is using technology, Matthew is using her gut.

“It was a behavior profile that we did with the pods,” Hurst said after her picks were announced. “They're behaviors that we put together, and it's also how they play their games. We started in 2015. It puts everything – you know who you're going to play with, you know who you're going to be eating with, you know who you're going to be riding the bus with. It's all pretty consistent for them, and I think that makes it a lot easier out there.”

Nordqvist, 34, has had the most recent success, as she won the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie just two weeks ago, and she will act as mother hen to rookie Matilda Castren, one of the two rookies set to play for Europe in the opening foursomes.

Playing in her seventh Solheim Cup, Nordqvist has a 6-5-0 record in foursomes and an overall record of 12-9-2 since her debut in 2009.

Matthew called the pairing of Nordqvist and Castren a great honor to go out first.

“I think Anna, obviously just coming off her victory at the AIG Women's British Open, she's champing at the bit, she's super confident, and we wanted her to lead the team out,” Matthew said. “I think she is one of our team leaders within the team with her experience and how she's been playing with her and Carlota and Mel.”

Kang, 28, will play with Austin Ernst. Kang has a 1-2-0 record in foursomes in two Solheim Cups, while Ernst played the 2017 matches in Des Moines and went 2-2-0. She paired with Paula Creamer for three matches, winning two.

“Danielle played well, obviously winning the LPGA Drive On Championship here,” Hurst said of Kang’s wire-to-wire victory last year at the Inverness Club. “We feel like she is confident out here, so we wanted to put her out with Austin first group out.”

Hurst did not put a rookie out in foursomes, suggesting that alternate shot is the more difficult format and four-ball, or "best ball," is more comfortable.

Matthew decided not to let the format decide her pairings, but instead emphasized the temperature of her players. She's sending hot players out immediately.

“Matilda has been playing really well this year, winning the MEDIHEAL,” Matthew said. “I think winning on the LET to even knowing she had to do that to be part of the Solheim Cup, I think that's a really strong pairing. And we have great confidence in her.”

Matthew’s other rookie pairing is Mel Reid and rookie Leona Maguire vs. the Korda sisters, Jessica and Nelly.

“Leona, again, another player on our team who's been playing really well on the LPGA,” Matthew said. “Really just kind of trots out the results every week. Again, we have kind of every confidence in them to keep going out and doing what they've been doing week in, week out on Tour.”

By keeping her rookies on the bench Saturday morning, Hurst will likely send out all three rookies for afternoon four-balls.

2021 Solheim Cup Opening Matches (All times Eastern)

7:35 a.m. - Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren (EUR) vs. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst (USA)

7:47 a.m. - Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall (EUR) vs. Ally Ewing and Megan Khang (USA)

7:59 a.m. - Mel Reid and Leona Maguire (EUR) vs. Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda (USA)

8:11 a.m. - Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen (EUR) vs. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare (USA)