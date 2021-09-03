September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Wait Is Over, Solheim Cup Has Finally Arrived

Hosts Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley dissect the 17th Solheim Cup as the United States and European teams prepare to tee off in Toledo, Ohio.
Author:
and
Amy&AdamShow-CoverArt-Ad-1100x615-A-Retina2X[5]

Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley preview the biggest event in women’s golf — the Solheim Cup. After getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the best golfers in the world are in Toledo, Ohio, for three days of team competition. Rogers, who is on-site at Inverness Club, and Stanley run through the captains, the golf course and buzz in Ohio, who may emerge as leaders on the course, and more.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of the "Amy & Adam Show" on the Morning Read Podcast Network

Tags
terms:
Amy And Adam Show2021 Solheim CupPodcast

Amy&AdamShow-CoverArt-Ad-1100x615-A-Retina2X[5]
News

Wait Is Over, Solheim Cup Has Finally Arrived

Hawk and Purk Podcast
News

Should the PGA Tour Ban Alcohol Sales at its Events?

Ballnamic
Gear

What's The Right Ball for You? Ping Has an Answer

patrick-cantlay
News

Cantlay Holds Lead After Round 1 at Tour Championship

Mel Reid thinks this year's European Solheim Cup team is its best ever.
News

Is This European Solheim Cup Team Its Best Ever?

The American team celebrates its 2015 Ryder Cup victory.
News

Solheim Cup TV Times, Schedule, Rosters and Past Results

phil-mickelson-usga
News

Phil Mickelson Is Posting Wild-Eyed Videos Ripping the USGA

kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

Turtleson
News

First Look: Five Light Layers for Early Fall