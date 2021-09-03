Wait Is Over, Solheim Cup Has Finally Arrived

Hosts Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley dissect the 17th Solheim Cup as the United States and European teams prepare to tee off in Toledo, Ohio.

Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley preview the biggest event in women’s golf — the Solheim Cup. After getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the best golfers in the world are in Toledo, Ohio, for three days of team competition. Rogers, who is on-site at Inverness Club, and Stanley run through the captains, the golf course and buzz in Ohio, who may emerge as leaders on the course, and more.

