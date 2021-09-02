Solheim Cup TV Times, Schedule, Rosters and Past Results

2021 Solheim Cup: TV Times, Schedule, Rosters, Past Results
The Solheim has been played since 1990 and pits the best American women's golfers against a team of Europe's best players.
Team Europe is the defending Solheim Cup champion as the matches get underway this week at renovated Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
Play is set for Saturday-Monday, Sept. 4-6, on the 6,903-yard, par-72 Inverness course that was renovated by course architect Andrew Green.
Catriona Matthew captains the European team and Pat Hurst leads the United States team. The United States leads the overall series, 10-6.
2021 Solheim Cup TV Times
Here is the TV schedule and networks for the Solheim Cup. All times are Eastern:
- Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. (NBC); 2:30 to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); noon to 1:30 p.m. (NBC); 1:30 to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Monday: noon to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
2021 Solheim Cup Schedule of Play
- Saturday: Four foursome matches from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Four fourball matches from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Foursome matches from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Sunday: Fourball matches from noon to 5:30 p.m.
- Monday: Twelve singles matches from noon to 6 p.m.
2021 Solheim Cup American Team
- Brittany Altomare (captain's pick)
- Austin Ernst
- Ally Ewing
- Mina Harigae (captain's pick)
- Danielle Kang
- Megan Khang
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Yealimi Noh (captain's pick)
- Lizette Salas
- Lexi Thompson
2021 Solheim Cup European Team
- Celine Boutier (captain's pick)
- Matilda Castren (captain's pick)
- Carlota Ciganda
- Georgia Hall
- Charley Hull
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen (captain's pick)
- Leona Maguire (captain's pick)
- Anna Nordqvist
- Emily K. Pedersen
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid (captain's pick)
- Madelene Sagstrom (captain's pick)
Past Solheim Cup Results
|Year
|Winning Country, Score
|Losing Country, Score
|Course
|Location
2019
Europe, 14.5
USA, 13.5
Gleneagles, PGA Centenary Course
Gleneagles, Perthshire, Scotland
2017
USA, 16.5
Europe, 11.5
Des Moines Golf and Country Club
West Des Moines, Iowa
2015
USA, 14.5
Europe, 13.5
Golf Club St. Leon-Rot
Sankt Leon-Rot, Germany
2013
Europe, 18
USA, 13.5
Colorado Golf Club
Parker, Colo.
2011
Europe, 15
Europe, 11.5
Killeen Castle
Dunsany, County Meath, Ireland
2009
USA, 16
Europe, 13.5
Rich Harvest Farms
Sugar Grove, Ill.
2007
USA, 16
USA, 10
Halmstad Golf Club
Halmstad, Sweden
2005
USA, 15.5
USA, 13
Crooked Stick Golf Club
Carmel, Ind.
2003
Europe, 17.5
Europe, 12
Barseback Golf and Country Club
Loddekopinge, Skane, Sweden
2002
USA, 15.5
Europe, 12
Interlachen Country Club
Edina, Minn.
2000
Europe, 14.5
Europe, 12.5
Loch Lomond Golf Club
Luss, Scotland
1998
USA, 16
Europe, 12
Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
1996
USA, 17
Europe, 11
St. Pierre Marriott Hotel Golf and Country Club
Chepstow, Wales
1994
USA, 13
Europe, 7
The Greenbrier, The Greenbrier Course
White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
1992
Europe, 11.5
USA, 6.5
Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club, East Course
Kirknewton, Edinburgh, Scotland
1990
USA, 11.5
Europe, 4.5
Lake Nona Golf Club
Orlando, Fla