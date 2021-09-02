Solheim Cup TV Times, Schedule, Rosters and Past Results

September 2, 2021
Publish date:

2021 Solheim Cup: TV Times, Schedule, Rosters, Past Results

Here's a quick guide to the 2021 Solheim Cup, the women's golf team event between the American and European teams at Ohio's Inverness Club.
Author:

The Solheim has been played since 1990 and pits the best American women's golfers against a team of Europe's best players. 

Team Europe is the defending Solheim Cup champion as the matches get underway this week at renovated Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Play is set for Saturday-Monday, Sept. 4-6, on the 6,903-yard, par-72 Inverness course that was renovated by course architect Andrew Green.

Catriona Matthew captains the European team and Pat Hurst leads the United States team. The United States leads the overall series, 10-6.

2021 Solheim Cup TV Times

Here is the TV schedule and networks for the Solheim Cup. All times are Eastern:

  • Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. (NBC); 2:30 to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); noon to 1:30 p.m. (NBC); 1:30 to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Monday: noon to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

2021 Solheim Cup Schedule of Play

  • Saturday: Four foursome matches from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: Four fourball matches from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: Foursome matches from 7 a.m. to noon.
  • Sunday: Fourball matches from noon to 5:30 p.m.
  • Monday: Twelve singles matches from noon to 6 p.m.

2021 Solheim Cup American Team

The 2021 American Solheim Cup team.

The 2021 American team.

  • Brittany Altomare (captain's pick)
  • Austin Ernst
  • Ally Ewing
  • Mina Harigae (captain's pick)
  • Danielle Kang
  • Megan Khang
  • Jessica Korda
  • Nelly Korda
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Yealimi Noh (captain's pick)
  • Lizette Salas
  • Lexi Thompson

2021 Solheim Cup European Team

The 2021 European Solheim Cup team.

The 2021 European Team.

  • Celine Boutier (captain's pick)
  • Matilda Castren (captain's pick)
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Georgia Hall
  • Charley Hull
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen (captain's pick)
  • Leona Maguire (captain's pick)
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Emily K. Pedersen
  • Sophia Popov
  • Mel Reid (captain's pick)
  • Madelene Sagstrom (captain's pick)

Past Solheim Cup Results

YearWinning Country, ScoreLosing Country, ScoreCourseLocation

2019

Europe, 14.5

USA, 13.5

Gleneagles, PGA Centenary Course

Gleneagles, Perthshire, Scotland

2017

USA, 16.5

Europe, 11.5

Des Moines Golf and Country Club

 West Des Moines, Iowa

2015

USA, 14.5

Europe, 13.5

Golf Club St. Leon-Rot

Sankt Leon-Rot, Germany

2013

Europe, 18

USA, 13.5

Colorado Golf Club

Parker, Colo.

2011

Europe, 15

Europe, 11.5

Killeen Castle

Dunsany, County Meath, Ireland

2009

USA, 16

Europe, 13.5

Rich Harvest Farms

Sugar Grove, Ill.

2007

USA, 16

USA, 10

Halmstad Golf Club

Halmstad, Sweden

2005

USA, 15.5

USA, 13

Crooked Stick Golf Club

Carmel, Ind.

2003

Europe, 17.5

Europe, 12

Barseback Golf and Country Club

Loddekopinge, Skane, Sweden

2002

USA, 15.5

Europe, 12

Interlachen Country Club

Edina, Minn.

2000

Europe, 14.5

Europe, 12.5

Loch Lomond Golf Club

Luss, Scotland

1998

USA, 16

Europe, 12

Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

1996

USA, 17

Europe, 11

St. Pierre Marriott Hotel Golf and Country Club

Chepstow, Wales

1994

USA, 13

Europe, 7

The Greenbrier, The Greenbrier Course

White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

1992

Europe, 11.5

USA, 6.5

Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club, East Course

Kirknewton, Edinburgh, Scotland

1990

USA, 11.5

Europe, 4.5

Lake Nona Golf Club

Orlando, Fla

The American team celebrates its 2015 Ryder Cup victory.
