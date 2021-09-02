Solheim Cup TV Times, Schedule, Rosters and Past Results

Here's a quick guide to the 2021 Solheim Cup, the women's golf team event between the American and European teams at Ohio's Inverness Club.

The Solheim has been played since 1990 and pits the best American women's golfers against a team of Europe's best players.

Team Europe is the defending Solheim Cup champion as the matches get underway this week at renovated Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Play is set for Saturday-Monday, Sept. 4-6, on the 6,903-yard, par-72 Inverness course that was renovated by course architect Andrew Green.

Catriona Matthew captains the European team and Pat Hurst leads the United States team. The United States leads the overall series, 10-6.

2021 Solheim Cup TV Times

Here is the TV schedule and networks for the Solheim Cup. All times are Eastern:

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. (NBC); 2:30 to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); noon to 1:30 p.m. (NBC); 1:30 to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Monday: noon to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

2021 Solheim Cup Schedule of Play

Saturday: Four foursome matches from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday: Four fourball matches from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Foursome matches from 7 a.m. to noon.

Sunday: Fourball matches from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Monday: Twelve singles matches from noon to 6 p.m.

2021 Solheim Cup American Team

The 2021 American team. Getty Images

Brittany Altomare (captain's pick)

Austin Ernst

Ally Ewing

Mina Harigae (captain's pick)



Danielle Kang

Megan Khang

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Yealimi Noh (captain's pick)



Lizette Salas

Lexi Thompson

2021 Solheim Cup European Team

The 2021 European Team. Getty Images

Celine Boutier (captain's pick)

Matilda Castren (captain's pick)

Carlota Ciganda

Georgia Hall

Charley Hull

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (captain's pick)

Leona Maguire (captain's pick)

Anna Nordqvist

Emily K. Pedersen

Sophia Popov

Mel Reid (captain's pick)

Madelene Sagstrom (captain's pick)

Past Solheim Cup Results