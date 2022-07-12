2022 Barracuda Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
On the other side of the world from this week's 150th British Open is the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, where the Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood course won't be confused with the Old Course at St. Andrews.
The Jack Nicklaus design features rolling hills and towering pines, all played at altitude, and the 156 players will surely have to rely more on air attacks than the ground game.
The field of course can't boast as many stars as the British Open, but as evidenced by last week's final-hole-birdie win by Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship, the finish could be just as good.
Purse
The Barracuda Championship has a $3.7 million purse with $666,000 awarded to the winner.
Payouts
1st: $666,000
2nd: $403,300
3rd: $255,300
4th: $181,300
5th: $151,700
Final payouts will be updated after the conclusion of the event.
Full Field
156 players
Angles, Pep
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Armour, Ryan
Atwal, Arjun
Baddeley, Aaron
Baldwin, Mark +
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Ricky
Bertasio, Nino
Bjerregaard, Lucas
Blixt, Jonas
Boneta, Albert +
Bramlett, Joseph
Brown, Scott
Brun, Julien
Bryan, Wesley
Byrd, Jonathan
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Cañizares, Alejandro
Chalmers, Greg
Chappell, Kevin
Choi, K.J.
Cockerill, Aaron
Coetzee, George
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben
Creel, Joshua
Crocker, Sean
Davis, Brian
Davis, Cam
Drewitt, Brett
Dufner, Jason
Ernst, Derek
Every, Matt
Gainey, Tommy
Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
Garnett, Brice
Garrigus, Robert
Gavins, Daniel
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Gómez, Fabián
Gouveia, Ricardo
Green, Gavin Kyle
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hanna, Chase
Hansen, Joachim B
Hardy, Nick
Hearn, David
Hebert, Benjamin
Helligkilde, Marcus
Hend, Scott
Henry, J.J.
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe +
Hoag, Bo
Hoffman, Charley
Hojgaard, Rasmus
Hubbard, Mark
Huh, John
Jaeger, Stephan
Jamieson, Scott
Johnson, Tom #
Kang, Sung
Knous, Jim
Kofstad, Espen
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Lagergren, Joakim
Laird, Martin
Laporta, Francesco
Lebioda, Hank
León, Hugo
Lewis, Tom
Lingmerth, David
Long, Hurly
Longmire, David +
Lorenzo-Vera, Michael
Lower, Justin
Martin, Ben
McGreevy, Max
McLachlin, Parker +
McNealy, Maverick
Merrick, John
Moller, Niklas Norgaard
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Morrison, James
Murray, Grayson
Noh, Seung-Yul
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
O'Hair, Sean
Ogilvy, Geoff +
Osborne, Ollie +
Paratore, Renato
Paul, Yannik
Pavan, Andrea
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Piercy, Scott
Points, D.A.
Porteous, Haydn
Potter, Jr., Ted
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reeves, Seth
Roussel, Robin
Ryan, Matt +
Schmid, Matti
Schwab, Matthias
Seiffert, Chase
Siem, Marcel
Sigg, Greyson
Sloan, Roger
Smotherman, Austin
Soderberg, Sebastian
Stadler, Kevin
Stalter, Joel
Streb, Robert
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Suri, Julian
Tarren, Callum
Tarrio, Santiago
Taylor, Vaughn
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Trahan, D.J.
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Uresti, Omar
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
Veerman, Johannes
Villegas, Camilo
Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
Walters, Justin
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Whitnell, Dale
Wu, Ashun
Wu, Dylan
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion