2022 Barracuda Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The PGA Tour returns the Reno-Tahoe area for another co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour.

On the other side of the world from this week's 150th British Open is the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, where the Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood course won't be confused with the Old Course at St. Andrews.

The Jack Nicklaus design features rolling hills and towering pines, all played at altitude, and the 156 players will surely have to rely more on air attacks than the ground game.

The field of course can't boast as many stars as the British Open, but as evidenced by last week's final-hole-birdie win by Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship, the finish could be just as good.

Purse

The Barracuda Championship has a $3.7 million purse with $666,000 awarded to the winner.

Payouts

1st: $666,000

2nd: $403,300

3rd: $255,300

4th: $181,300

5th: $151,700

Final payouts will be updated after the conclusion of the event.

Full Field

156 players

Angles, Pep

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Baldwin, Mark +

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Bertasio, Nino

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Blixt, Jonas

Boneta, Albert +

Bramlett, Joseph

Brown, Scott

Brun, Julien

Bryan, Wesley

Byrd, Jonathan

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Cañizares, Alejandro

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Choi, K.J.

Cockerill, Aaron

Coetzee, George

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

Crocker, Sean

Davis, Brian

Davis, Cam

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Gainey, Tommy

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gavins, Daniel

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gómez, Fabián

Gouveia, Ricardo

Green, Gavin Kyle

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hanna, Chase

Hansen, Joachim B

Hardy, Nick

Hearn, David

Hebert, Benjamin

Helligkilde, Marcus

Hend, Scott

Henry, J.J.

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe +

Hoag, Bo

Hoffman, Charley

Hojgaard, Rasmus

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Jamieson, Scott

Johnson, Tom #

Kang, Sung

Knous, Jim

Kofstad, Espen

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lagergren, Joakim

Laird, Martin

Laporta, Francesco

Lebioda, Hank

León, Hugo

Lewis, Tom

Lingmerth, David

Long, Hurly

Longmire, David +

Lorenzo-Vera, Michael

Lower, Justin

Martin, Ben

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker +

McNealy, Maverick

Merrick, John

Moller, Niklas Norgaard

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Morrison, James

Murray, Grayson

Noh, Seung-Yul

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

O'Hair, Sean

Ogilvy, Geoff +

Osborne, Ollie +

Paratore, Renato

Paul, Yannik

Pavan, Andrea

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Porteous, Haydn

Potter, Jr., Ted

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Roussel, Robin

Ryan, Matt +

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Seiffert, Chase

Siem, Marcel

Sigg, Greyson

Sloan, Roger

Smotherman, Austin

Soderberg, Sebastian

Stadler, Kevin

Stalter, Joel

Streb, Robert

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suri, Julian

Tarren, Callum

Tarrio, Santiago

Taylor, Vaughn

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uresti, Omar

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Veerman, Johannes

Villegas, Camilo

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Walters, Justin

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Whitnell, Dale

Wu, Ashun

Wu, Dylan

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion