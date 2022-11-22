2022 Golf Gift Guide for Black Friday, Cyber Monday
Black Friday lands on Nov. 25—the day after Thanksgiving—and Cyber Monday immediately follows on the 28th.
We’ve created a list of high-performance golf products that are currently available at discounted prices. There's no better way to get the jump on holiday shopping for the golfer, or golf fan, in your life.
Bushnell X3 Rangefinder
Bushnell's most advanced rangefinder to date ... Temperature and altitude now part of its slope technology ... Home elevation option lets you set your distances at the course you most often play ... Just disable the Slope mode to make it legal for tournament play. ... For Black Friday, get a Wingman Speaker for $49 with your purchase.
$599.99
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor
Launch monitor with subscription helps improve your game with data visualization, insights, and progress reports. ... Doppler radar technology with your iPhone or iPad camera provide instant video replay, active shot tracer, and professional level accuracy on distance, club speed, ball speed, smash factor, launch angle, launch direction and shot apex. … Includes the monitor, USB-C cable, carry case and quick start guide. … Video replay and shot tracer help you understand more about your golf swing and how to fix it. … Performance-based practice builds confidence to make better scores.
$499.99 plus Premium Subscription of $99.99.
Clicgear Model 4.0 Golf Push Cart
Award winning 3-wheel cart is focused on durability and function. … Silicone bag strap system, adjustable upper saddle, front-wheel hand brake, and it quickly folds down to 13” x 15” x 24”. … Large console for scorecard, ball, pencil and tee holders, large storage net, umbrella mount and standard cup holder included. … Accessory mount accommodates cart seat, cooler bag, shoe brush, wheel cover, umbrella angle adjuster and XL cup holder. … Three year frame and one year parts warranty, with seven color choices.
$299. Clicgearusa.com.
Holderness & Bourne Evans Jacket
Designed for insulation on cold days, this men’s jacket features technical fabrics and functional style. … Wind-blocking insulated chest and back panels, plus hidden zippered side pockets protect against the elements. … Fleece sleeves and interior lining panels offer soft comfort and warmth. … Holderness & Bourne’s thoughtful fit guide offers sizes S and M as more tailored, slim fit. Size L is moderately slim fitting, more true to size. Sizes XL and XXL are a more accommodative, classic fit. … Offered in gray and navy colors, this great-looking jacket just might be the gift you give yourself this holiday season.
$275. Holdernessandbourne.com
Galvin Green Dikran Insulating Hat
A geometric printed hat inspired by Egyptian pyramids with the Galvin Green logo at the center front. … It provides excellent thermal insulation with a warming effect #2, and is made from Bluesign-approved recycled polyester. … The soft, stretchy, comfortable, easy care material is also quick dry and extremely breathable. …Available in one size and three color ways—cool grey/white, mixed blues and black/grey/white. …Perfect stocking stuffer.
$55
G/FORE Golf Gloves
G/FORE golf gloves provide stylish golfers with unparalleled construction, quality, fit and feel. … Gloves are precision-crafted from premium AA Cabretta leather that makes them incredibly soft and offer the best grip possible. … A silicone G/FORE logo is on the tab. … Conforms to USGA rules. … Snug fit—spot clean as needed. ... Add color to your game is a G/FORE mantra and with more than a dozen colors available including camo, men’s and women’s styles, right and left hand, this gift will make any golfer on your list very happy.
$34-$40. Gfore.com.
OnCore Golf Balls
These balls check all the boxes on spin, compression and durability. ... Now through Cyber Monday, buy two dozen and get a third dozen for free. ... Gift bundles available which include balls, bags, hats, tees and towels.
Get $10 off your first dozen for completing an online ball fitting session. Oncoregolf.com
GolfForever Swing Trainer
At-home golf fitness and health allows you to warm up before your round with optimized weighted warmup club and ball that mimics the dynamic feel of your driver but is 2.5x heavier to help you loosen up properly. … Training bar with attachment points for training cord or weighted balls. Durable resistance latex training cords with nylon safety sleeve, universal nylon door anchor, and two polymer carabiners gives you the same training tool and program that Scottie Scheffler uses. … Turn any room into your personal golf training space. … Experts guide you with routines customized for your needs for flexibility, rotational power, core strength, injury recovery and more.
$199, plus 30 days of the GolfForever app that is $24.99/month after trial or $16.58/month if billed annually. No commitment, cancel anytime. Golfforever.com and Amazon.
Vessel Golf Player III Stand Bag
Elevated details, increased functionality and unmatched craftsmanship from top to bottom. … Larger top with a more intentional divider layout, magnetic water bottle pockets and compression molded back panel for added comfort. …Increased stability and balance with patented Rotator Base and EQ2 Strap. … Anti-microbial lined valuables pocket, interior lock pocket, magnetic rangefinder pocket and pen slot. … Crafted from tour-grade synthetic leather for durability with two top sizes and seven colors to choose from. … Personalization options make this bag a special gift.
$395 and additional $35-$120 for personalization of name, logo or both. Vesselgolf.com and.
KJUS Macuna Insulation Jacket
This all-around women’s jacket fits easily under a shell layer for warmth, and also has the elasticity to comfortably accommodate a layer underneath. … KJUS Fast Thermo Core provides insulation, while a Durable Water Resistant surface treatment protects from wet snow or light rain. … Two-way center front zipper, stand up collar with chin guard, inside storage pockets, set-in sleeves and front pockets with concealed zips round out the features of the feminine-fit, stylish-looking, performance outerwear piece. … Available in sage grey and three additional colors.
$399. Kjus.com
Roll-A-Putt Putting Mat from Perfect Practice
Eight feet of a professional grade putting surface, featuring a simple, roll-away base for easy clean-up and storage. ... "Train-track" markings help improve alignment ... Automatic ball return ... Earn 20% off with ROLL20 promo code at checkout.
$124.99, PerfectPractice.golf, and $150 at Amazon