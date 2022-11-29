2022 Hero World Challenge: Current Odds, Best Bets, Fantasy Picks

Jon Rahm looks like the man to beat, but there are several contenders in this elite field.

Golf fans across the globe were excited to see Tiger Woods in the field at the Hero World Challenge, but he ended up being a late scratch due to plantar fasciitis, which he said Tuesday was a side-effect of his lingering leg and ankle injuries. This event now features 19 players, with of 17 of the top 21 golfers in the world.

Here's a look at the past seven winners and their betting odds:

· 2021 Viktor Hovland (-18) ~ +1,000

· 2019 Henrik Stenson (-18) ~ +3,000

· 2018 Jon Rahm (-20) ~ +1,200

· 2017 Rickie Fowler (-18) ~ +800

· 2016 Hideki Matsuyama (-18) ~ +650

· 2015 Bubba Watson (-25) ~ +1,000

· 2014 Jordan Spieth (-26) ~ +900

Only three players – Jordan Spieth (5), Justin Thomas (4), and Tiger Woods (4) –played in this event more than three times over the past six years. There was no tournament in 2020.

Best Bets and Fades for 2022 Hero World Challenge

Jon Rahm (+500)

Rahm didn't play at this tournament last year after finishing second and first in his previous two appearances. His game has been elite this fall, leading to wins at the DP World Tour Championship and Acciona Open de Espana, while also placing second and fourth in his other two events. Over this span, Rahm shot 75 strokes under par over 15 rounds. Based on his resume at this event and his recent play, he looks to be the man to beat this week.

Scottie Scheffler (+800)

After a disappointing second-place finish in the Tour Championship (73 in the final round), Scheffler took almost two months off from the PGA Tour. He stumbled at the CJ CUP (45th) while looking sharp in his ensuing two events (3rd and 9th), with exceptional play on Sundays (62 and 67). In last year's Hero World Challenge, Scheffler finished second with excellent play over his last three rounds (68, 66, 66).

Tony Finau (+850)

Over his previous seven events, Finau has delivered three wins with two other top 10s. However, his fall tour season started with a missed cut in early November at the World Wide Technology Championship. He bounced back to take the title at the Candence Bank Houston Open, with four rounds in the 60s (65, 62, 68, 69). In his three trips to the Hero World Challenge, Finau has finished 2nd, 7th and 10th.

Xander Schauffele (+1,000)

Schauffele found his swing in late June, leading to back-to-back wins at the Travelers Championship and Genesis Scottish Open. He played well in the BMW Championship (3rd) and Tour Championship (4th), with a respectable finish in his only appearance this fall (9th). In his three trips to the Hero World Challenge, Schauffele has yet to be a threat on Sunday (8th, 10th, and 12th), with only four rounds in the 60s.

Justin Thomas (+1,000)

Based on his play since winning the PGA Championship in mid-May, Thomas doesn't rank as a top-five player. He placed third and fifth over his past nine tournaments, with two missed cuts and four below-par results (37th, 53rd, 52nd, and 40th). In his only appearance this fall, Thomas shot 68, 73, 72, and 69, leading to a 40th-place finish at the CJ CUP. Thomas contended over his last two entries in the Hero World Challenge (5th and 5th), coming after a couple of mid-pack finishes 12th and 11th). Thomas is a fade for me this week because he isn't in top form.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1,300)

Last season, Fitzpatrick improved the length of his drives (304 yards), setting the stage for a breakthrough on the PGA Tour (first win and over $7 million in winnings). He finished in the top 10 in half of his 20 entries while averaging 69.2 strokes. This fall, Fitzpatrick played in five tournaments on the European Tour (42nd, 2nd, 22nd, MC, and 5th) with a reasonable showing at the CJ Cup (13th) in October. In his first appearance at the Hero World Challenge in 2022, he finished 12th, with his best play coming on the weekend (68, 69). I view him more as a board player (ranking high but not winning) than a player I would invest in to win this event.

Viktor Hovland (+1,400)

Hovland took home the 2021 Hero World Challenge title in his debut appearance by shooting 68, 69, 67, 66. This fall, he played in six events between the PGA and European tours, leading to six made cuts. His best two showings came at the BMW PGA Championship (5th) and Zozo Championship (5th). So far this season in the US, his driving accuracy (69.0) and scrambling (70.2) have improved.

Other Contenders to Watch at 2022 Hero World Challenge

· Sam Burns (third in 2021)

· Sungjae Im (first appearance)

· Collin Morikawa (5th in 2021)

The value plays in the DFS market appear to be Tom Kim, Tommy Fleetwood, and Cameron Young.

Best Bet: Jon Rahm

Value: Cameron Young