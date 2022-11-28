Tiger Woods Withdraws From Hero World Challenge With Foot Injury

Woods said that he has plantar fasciitis in his right foot and is having trouble walking, though he plans to compete in other events in December.

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods’ return to golf has been thwarted before it could begin.

Woods announced Monday afternoon that he has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis that developed while preparing for the 20-player tournament that benefits his foundation.

“In preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods said in a statement. “After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and the PNC Championship."

Woods, who turns 47 later this month, was scheduled to make his first tournament start since missing the cut at the British Open in July.

Still dealing with significant injuries to his right leg and foot that occurred during a February 2021 car crash, Woods returned to play the Masters, PGA Championship and the Open this year, a total of just nine rounds of golf.

He tied for 47th at Augusta National, made the cut at the PGA Championship but withdrew due to pain after the third round and then played two rounds at the Old Course in St. Andrews. He has not competed since that event.

Woods announced a few weeks ago he would play in the annual tournament at Albany that includes the likes of this year’s major winners Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick along with Jordan Spieth, defending champion Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau and Max Homa.

The Match is a 12-hole, made-for-TV exhibition on Dec. 10 in which Woods will likely ride a cart. He has also committed to play the PNC Championship Dec. 17-18 with his son, Charlie, another event where he can ride a cart.

Woods is scheduled for a news conference on Tuesday morning.