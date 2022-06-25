Skip to main content

In Gee Chun's Lead Shrinks to 3 After Third-Round 75 at KPMG Women's PGA

Lexi Thompson, Hye-Jin Choi, Sei Young Kim among the chasers for Sunday's final round at Congressional Country Club.
In Gee Chun struggled in Saturday's third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, shooting 75 and now leads by three shots going into the final round.

In Gee Chun struggled in Saturday's third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, shooting 75 and now leads by three shots going into the final round.

BETHESDA, Md. — In Gee Chun's seemingly insurmountable lead after two rounds of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship was reduced to three shots after the leader shot 3-over 75 on Saturday.

Now, Chun has the likes of Lexi Thompson, Hye-Jin Choi and Sei Young Kim within striking distance going into Sunday's final round of the LPGA Tour major championship.

On a day when Congressional Country Club gave the leaders plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double-bogey on the par-5 16th hole. The two-time major champion from South Korea led by five shots after the first round and six at the halfway point, but that 36-hole advantage has been cut in half. She had an 8-under 208 total.

Lydia Ko (76) and Jennifer Kupcho (74) — Chun’s playing partners — had their own problems, but Thompson and Choi both shot 70 and were tied for second with Kim (71) at 5 under.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Chun bogeyed Nos. 1 and 11 but birdied 2 and 12. She had a five-shot lead when she had to play her third shot from some tall grass on the 16th. That shot put her in even more trouble, in an area with tall grass and some thick trees. She took an unplayable lie and went back to the previous spot to re-hit.

Chun hit an 8-iron and sent the ball over the green, but she did manage to get up and down for a 7. Ko wasn’t able to take advantage of Chun’s mishap. She bogeyed four of five holes during one stretch on the front nine, then birdied four of the next seven. She wrapped up the round with four straight bogeys.

Kupcho had three birdies and three bogeys in the first seven holes and couldn’t gain much ground on the leader.

Kim had a comparatively drama-free round with two birdies and a bogey. Thompson made three birdies on the back nine, including a putt from about 30 feet on No. 15.

Hannah Green (72) was fifth at 4 under, a stroke ahead of Atthaya Thitikul (68), who was so far behind at the start of the day she was in one of the groups sent off on No. 10. Brooke Henderson (73), Kupcho and Jennifer Chang (73) were tied sixth with Thitikul.

chun saturday wpga
News

In Gee Chun's Lead Shrinks to 3 After Third-Round 75 at KPMG Women's PGA

By Associated Press15 seconds ago
Marcoux2
News

LPGA's Silence is Deafening Following Supreme Court's Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

By Alex Miceli1 hour ago
Commentary
chacarra
News

Chacarra, No. 2-Ranked Amateur, Turns Pro to Join LIV Golf

By Morning Read Staff4 hours ago
USATSI_18588223
News

In Gee Chun Stays Dialed in, Widens Women’s PGA Championship Lead

By Associated Press20 hours ago
Xander Schauffele plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship.
News

Xander Schauffele Doubles His Pleasure at Travelers With Second 63

By Associated Press20 hours ago
Keith Pelley
News

DP World Tour Bans LIV Golf Participants From Scottish Open

By Bob HarigJun 24, 2022
Shop used golf drivers and save money while still adding some of the latest golf tech to your bag. Available on Morning Read's online pro shop.
Shop

Shop: Inflation Shouldn't Affect Your Golf Game - Save Money on Latest Golf Tech

By Morning Read StaffJun 24, 2022
Rory-McIlroy-Travelers
News

Rory McIlroy Stays Hot, Opens With 62 to Share Lead at Travelers

By Associated PressJun 23, 2022
In Gee Chun
News

In Gee Chun Opens Eyes, Wide Lead at Women's PGA Championship

By Associated PressJun 23, 2022