2022 John Deere Classic: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
TPC Deere Run is this week's stop on the PGA Tour for the John Deere Classic, a mainstay on the schedule since 1971. How much of a mainstay? Former PGA Tour commissioner Deane Beman won the first two installments of the event.
The John Deere falls in between two majors on the schedule, which doesn't help in luring the very best players, but there are still plenty of notables including Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker and defending champion Lucas Glover. Steve Stricker, a winner three consecutive years from 2009-11, is in the field on a sponsor exemption.
Purse
The John Deere Classic has a purse of $7.1 million, with $1,278,000 going to the winner.
Full Field
156 players
Armour, Ryan
Atwal, Arjun
Baddeley, Aaron
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Ricky
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blixt, Jonas
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Brown, Scott
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Chalmers, Greg
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben
Creel, Joshua
Davis, Brian
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Drewitt, Brett
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Ernst, Derek
Every, Matt
Flavin, Patrick +
Frittelli, Dylan
Gainey, Tommy
Gannon, Luke +
Garnett, Brice
Garrigus, Robert
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gómez, Fabián
Gotterup, Christopher +
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hardy, Nick
Hearn, David
Hensby, Mark
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Howell III, Charles
Hubbard, Mark
Huh, John
Imada, Ryuji
Jaeger, Stephan
Jahn, Charles *
Johnson, Richard S.
Johnson, Zach
Kang, Sung
Kizzire, Patton
Knous, Jim
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Sean #
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McLachlin, Parker +
McNealy, Maverick
Merrick, John
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Murray, Grayson
Naegel, Chris *
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
O'Hair, Sean
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Petronzio, Nathan *
Piercy, Scott
Points, D.A.
Poston, J.T.
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Quinn +
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Seiffert, Chase
Senden, John
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Stadler, Kevin
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Preston *
Stefani, Shawn +
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stricker, Steve +
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trahan, D.J.
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Uresti, Omar
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
Villegas, Camilo
Wagner, Johnson
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Weekley, Boo +
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Wolfe, Jared
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion