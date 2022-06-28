2022 John Deere Classic: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The PGA Tour returns to the Quad Cities and TPC Deere Run for a midsummer stop between the U.S. Open and British Open.

TPC Deere Run is this week's stop on the PGA Tour for the John Deere Classic, a mainstay on the schedule since 1971. How much of a mainstay? Former PGA Tour commissioner Deane Beman won the first two installments of the event.

The John Deere falls in between two majors on the schedule, which doesn't help in luring the very best players, but there are still plenty of notables including Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker and defending champion Lucas Glover. Steve Stricker, a winner three consecutive years from 2009-11, is in the field on a sponsor exemption.

Purse

The John Deere Classic has a purse of $7.1 million, with $1,278,000 going to the winner.

Full Field

156 players

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

Davis, Brian

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Flavin, Patrick +

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Gannon, Luke +

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Gotterup, Christopher +

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hardy, Nick

Hearn, David

Hensby, Mark

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Imada, Ryuji

Jaeger, Stephan

Jahn, Charles *

Johnson, Richard S.

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kizzire, Patton

Knous, Jim

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Sean #

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker +

McNealy, Maverick

Merrick, John

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Murray, Grayson

Naegel, Chris *

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

O'Hair, Sean

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Petronzio, Nathan *

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Quinn +

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Seiffert, Chase

Senden, John

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Stadler, Kevin

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Preston *

Stefani, Shawn +

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stricker, Steve +

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uresti, Omar

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Villegas, Camilo

Wagner, Johnson

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Weekley, Boo +

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion