2022 Memorial Tournament: Full Field, Purse, Prize Money

The PGA Tour returns to Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village with its usual strong field and a $12 million purse.

The PGA Tour returns to Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The tournament founded in 1976 by Jack Nicklaus near his hometown of Columbus is now in its 47th year.

A stacked field once again will tee it up including defending champion Patrick Cantlay, who last year defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff. Through three rounds the tournament was in Jon Rahm's hands, but he had to withdraw with a six-shot lead on Saturday evening due to a positive COVID-19 test. 

Called an “elevated’’ event, the tournament is classified as an invitational with just 120 players.

Purse

The Memorial Tournament has a purse of $12 million with $2,160,000 going to the winner

Full Field

(120 players)

Ancer, Abraham
Berger, Daniel
Bradley, Keegan
Brehm, Ryan
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Cantlay, Patrick
Champ, Cameron
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason +
DeChambeau, Bryson
Donald, Luke +
Dufner, Jason
English, Harris
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fowler, Rickie +
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Harman, Brian
Herbert, Lucas
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Hoag, Bo +
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Howell III, Charles +
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jones, Matt
Kim, Chan
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
Leishman, Marc
Lingmerth, David +
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin +
Lowry, Shane
Luck, Curtis +
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McGirt, William +
McIlroy, Rory
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Ryan +
Moore, Taylor
Morgan, Jediah
Morikawa, Collin
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Ortiz, Carlos
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Pat
Piot, James
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reed, Patrick
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Scott, Adam
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Cameron
Snedeker, Brandt +
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Svensson, Adam +
Swafford, Hudson
Theegala, Sahith
Tringale, Cameron
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo +
Watney, Nick
Willett, Danny +
Wise, Aaron
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will  

