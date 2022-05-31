2022 Memorial Tournament: Full Field, Purse, Prize Money

The PGA Tour returns to Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village with its usual strong field and a $12 million purse.

The PGA Tour returns to Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The tournament founded in 1976 by Jack Nicklaus near his hometown of Columbus is now in its 47th year.

A stacked field once again will tee it up including defending champion Patrick Cantlay, who last year defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff. Through three rounds the tournament was in Jon Rahm's hands, but he had to withdraw with a six-shot lead on Saturday evening due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Called an “elevated’’ event, the tournament is classified as an invitational with just 120 players.

Purse

The Memorial Tournament has a purse of $12 million with $2,160,000 going to the winner

Full Field

(120 players)

Ancer, Abraham

Berger, Daniel

Bradley, Keegan

Brehm, Ryan

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason +

DeChambeau, Bryson

Donald, Luke +

Dufner, Jason

English, Harris

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie +

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Harman, Brian

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hoag, Bo +

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Howell III, Charles +

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jones, Matt

Kim, Chan

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Leishman, Marc

Lingmerth, David +

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin +

Lowry, Shane

Luck, Curtis +

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William +

McIlroy, Rory

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Ryan +

Moore, Taylor

Morgan, Jediah

Morikawa, Collin

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Ortiz, Carlos

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piot, James

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Scott, Adam

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Snedeker, Brandt +

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam +

Swafford, Hudson

Theegala, Sahith

Tringale, Cameron

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo +

Watney, Nick

Willett, Danny +

Wise, Aaron

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will