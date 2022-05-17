Skip to main content

2022 PGA Championship Tee Times: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Grouped Together

Woods, McIlroy and Spieth headline several high-wattage tee times for the first two rounds of the 2022 PGA Championship.
Heavy hitters: Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Say this for the PGA Championship: they know how to add buzz to their event.

On Tuesday the PGA's Twitter feed dripped out the groupings for the first two rounds, and included a doozy: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will play together during the first two rounds. Woods is a three-winner at the PGA, while McIlroy has won this event twice. Spieth is seeking his first, and a win would cap his career Grand Slam. They'll tee off together at 8:11 CT Thursday morning, and at 1:36 p.m. Friday afternoon for Round 2.

The No. 1 player in the world and betting favorite Scottie Scheffler draws the Thursday afternoon wave. He'll play with Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa at 1:36 p.m. On Friday they'll go early, 8:11 a.m.

Other high wattage groups include Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama, who will kick things off at 7:38 a.m. on Thursday, and head back out Friday at 1:03 CT. Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay will start Thursday at 1:14 p.m. and Friday at 7:49 a.m.

We'll have the full list of tee times when they are available later on Tuesday.

