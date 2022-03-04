2022 Players Championship: TV Times, Schedule, Betting Odds, Field, History

The 2022 Players Championship returns to TPC Sawgrass March 10-13. Justin Thomas will return as the defending champion. In 2021 Thomas won $2.7 million for his one-shot victory, the 14th PGA Tour title of his career. No player has ever won back-to-back Players Championship titles, so Thomas will look to make history this year.

TPC Sawgrass is most famous for its par-3 17th hole island green. It's only 137 yards long, but it has been the scene of many famous Players Championship meltdowns -- and winning moments -- over the years.

Here are answers to some of the most-often asked questions around this year's event, including TV times, schedule, the field and more.

When is the Players Championship on TV?

Golf Channel

Thursday, March 10, 1-7 PM ET

Friday, March 11, 1-7 PM ET



NBC

Saturday, March 12, 2-7 PM ET

Sunday March 13, 1-6 PM ET

What is the Players Championship Schedule?

Monday, March 7

Practice Day for professionals

Course closed to the public

Tuesday, March 8 – Military Appreciation Day

Entries open at 7:30 AM

Practice Day for professionals

Wednesday, March 9

Entries open at 7:30 AM

Practice Day for professionals

Thursday, March 10

Entries open at 6:45 AM

First round of competition begins at approximately 6:45 AM (threesomes off of No. 1 and No.10)

Friday, March 11

Entries open at 6:45 AM

Second round of competition begins at approximately 6:45 AM (threesomes off of No.1 and No.10)

Saturday, March 12

Entries open at 7:30 AM

Third round of competition begins at approximately 7:45 AM, depending on the size of the cut (twosomes off No.1)

Sunday, March 13

Entries open at 7:30 PM

Final round of competition begins at approximately 7:45 AM, depending on size of the cut (twosomes off No.1)

What are the Players Championship Betting Odds?

The latest Players Championship Betting Odds from the SI Sportsbook will be posted Monday.

Who is in the 2022 Players Championship Field?

The 2022 Players Championship field will be released shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Friday.

How is a Players Championship Playoff Decided?

In 2014, the Players Championship began using a 3-hole aggregate playoff to determine a winner. The playoff is staged on holes 16, 17 and 18. If players are still tied after the 3-hole aggregate, the playoff shifts to a sudden-death format, beginning on the par-3 17th hole.

Since moving to the Stadium Course in 1982, only four Players Championships have been decided by a playoff: 1987, 2008, 2011 and 2015.

Players Championship Past Results

Here are the previous winners at the Players Championship:

2021: Justin Thomas, U.S., 14-under 274, $2,700,000

2020: Cancelled for COVID-19

2019: Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland, 16-under 272, $2,250,000

2018: Webb Simpson, U.S. 18-under 270, $1,980,000

2017: Kim Si-woo, South Korea, 10-under 278, $1,890,000

2016: Jason Day, Australia, 15-under 273, $1,890,000

2015: Rickie Fowler, U.S., 12-under 276, $1,800,000

2014: Martin Kaymer, Germany, 13-under 275, $1,800,000

2013: Tiger Woods. U.S. 13-under 275, $1,710,000

2012: Matt Kuchar, U.S., 13-under 275, $1,710,000

2011: K. J. Choi, South Korea, 13-under 275, $1,710,000

2010: Tim Clark, South Africa, 16-under 272, $1,710,000

2009: Henrik Stenson, Sweden, 12-under 276, $1,710,000

2008: Sergio García, Spain;, 5-under 283, $1,710,000

2007: Phil Mickelson, U.S., 11-under 277, $1,620,000

2006: Stephen Ames, Canada, 14-under 274, $1,440,000

2005: Fred Funk, U.S. 9-under 279, $1,440,000

2004: Adam Scott, Australia, 12-under 276, $1,440,000

2003: Davis Love III, U.S., 18-under 271, $1,170,000

2002: Craig Perks, New Zealand, 8-under 280, $1,080,000

2001: Tiger Woods, U.S., 14-under 274, $1,080,000

2000: Hal Sutton, U.S., 10-under 278, $1,080,000

1999: David Duval, U.S., 3-under 285, $900,000

1998: Justin Leonard, U.S., 10-under 278, $720,000

1997: Steve Elkington, Australia, 16-under 272, $630,000

1996: Fred Couples, U.S., 18-under 270, $630,000

1995: Lee Janzen, U.S., 5-under 283, $540,000

1994: Greg Norman, Australia, 24-under 264, $450,000

1993: Nick Price, Zimbabwe, 18-under 270, $450,000

1992: Davis Love III, U.S., 15-under 273, $324,000

1991: Steve Elkington, Australia, 12-under 276, $288,000

1990: Jodie Mudd, U.S., 10-under 278, $270,000

1989: Tom Kite, U.S., 9-under 279, $243,000

1988: Mark McCumber, U.S., 15-under 273, $225,000

1987: Sandy Lyle, Scotland, 14-under 274, $180,000

1986: John Mahaffey, U.S., 13-under 275, $162,000

1985: Calvin Peete, U.S., 14-under 274, $162,000

1984: Fred Couples, U.S., 11-under 277, $144,000

1983: Hal Sutton, U.S., 5-under 283, $126,000

1982: Jerry Pate, U.S., 8-under 280, $90,000

Sawgrass Country Club Era

1981: Raymond Floyd, U.S., 3-under 285, $72,000

1980: Lee Trevino, U.S., 10-under 278, $72,000

1979: Lanny Wadkins, U.S, 5-under 283, $72,000

1978: Jack Nicklaus, U.S., 1-over 289, $60,000

1977: Mark Hayes, U.S., 1-over 289, $60,000

Sites rotated

1976: Jack Nicklaus, U.S., 19-under 269, Inverrary G&CC, $60,000

1975: Al Geiberger, U.S., 10-under 270, Colonial CC, $50,000

1974: Jack Nicklaus, U.S., 16-under 272, Atlanta CC, $50,000