2022 Players Championship: TV Times, Schedule, Betting Odds, Field, History
The 2022 Players Championship returns to TPC Sawgrass March 10-13. Justin Thomas will return as the defending champion. In 2021 Thomas won $2.7 million for his one-shot victory, the 14th PGA Tour title of his career. No player has ever won back-to-back Players Championship titles, so Thomas will look to make history this year.
TPC Sawgrass is most famous for its par-3 17th hole island green. It's only 137 yards long, but it has been the scene of many famous Players Championship meltdowns -- and winning moments -- over the years.
Here are answers to some of the most-often asked questions around this year's event, including TV times, schedule, the field and more.
When is the Players Championship on TV?
Golf Channel
Thursday, March 10, 1-7 PM ET
Friday, March 11, 1-7 PM ET
NBC
Saturday, March 12, 2-7 PM ET
Sunday March 13, 1-6 PM ET
What is the Players Championship Schedule?
Monday, March 7
- Practice Day for professionals
- Course closed to the public
Tuesday, March 8 – Military Appreciation Day
- Entries open at 7:30 AM
- Practice Day for professionals
Wednesday, March 9
- Entries open at 7:30 AM
- Practice Day for professionals
Thursday, March 10
- Entries open at 6:45 AM
- First round of competition begins at approximately 6:45 AM (threesomes off of No. 1 and No.10)
Friday, March 11
- Entries open at 6:45 AM
- Second round of competition begins at approximately 6:45 AM (threesomes off of No.1 and No.10)
Saturday, March 12
- Entries open at 7:30 AM
- Third round of competition begins at approximately 7:45 AM, depending on the size of the cut (twosomes off No.1)
Sunday, March 13
- Entries open at 7:30 PM
- Final round of competition begins at approximately 7:45 AM, depending on size of the cut (twosomes off No.1)
What are the Players Championship Betting Odds?
The latest Players Championship Betting Odds from the SI Sportsbook will be posted Monday.
Who is in the 2022 Players Championship Field?
The 2022 Players Championship field will be released shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Friday.
How is a Players Championship Playoff Decided?
In 2014, the Players Championship began using a 3-hole aggregate playoff to determine a winner. The playoff is staged on holes 16, 17 and 18. If players are still tied after the 3-hole aggregate, the playoff shifts to a sudden-death format, beginning on the par-3 17th hole.
Since moving to the Stadium Course in 1982, only four Players Championships have been decided by a playoff: 1987, 2008, 2011 and 2015.
Players Championship Past Results
Here are the previous winners at the Players Championship:
2021: Justin Thomas, U.S., 14-under 274, $2,700,000
2020: Cancelled for COVID-19
2019: Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland, 16-under 272, $2,250,000
2018: Webb Simpson, U.S. 18-under 270, $1,980,000
2017: Kim Si-woo, South Korea, 10-under 278, $1,890,000
2016: Jason Day, Australia, 15-under 273, $1,890,000
2015: Rickie Fowler, U.S., 12-under 276, $1,800,000
2014: Martin Kaymer, Germany, 13-under 275, $1,800,000
2013: Tiger Woods. U.S. 13-under 275, $1,710,000
2012: Matt Kuchar, U.S., 13-under 275, $1,710,000
2011: K. J. Choi, South Korea, 13-under 275, $1,710,000
2010: Tim Clark, South Africa, 16-under 272, $1,710,000
2009: Henrik Stenson, Sweden, 12-under 276, $1,710,000
2008: Sergio García, Spain;, 5-under 283, $1,710,000
2007: Phil Mickelson, U.S., 11-under 277, $1,620,000
2006: Stephen Ames, Canada, 14-under 274, $1,440,000
2005: Fred Funk, U.S. 9-under 279, $1,440,000
2004: Adam Scott, Australia, 12-under 276, $1,440,000
2003: Davis Love III, U.S., 18-under 271, $1,170,000
2002: Craig Perks, New Zealand, 8-under 280, $1,080,000
2001: Tiger Woods, U.S., 14-under 274, $1,080,000
2000: Hal Sutton, U.S., 10-under 278, $1,080,000
1999: David Duval, U.S., 3-under 285, $900,000
1998: Justin Leonard, U.S., 10-under 278, $720,000
1997: Steve Elkington, Australia, 16-under 272, $630,000
1996: Fred Couples, U.S., 18-under 270, $630,000
1995: Lee Janzen, U.S., 5-under 283, $540,000
1994: Greg Norman, Australia, 24-under 264, $450,000
1993: Nick Price, Zimbabwe, 18-under 270, $450,000
1992: Davis Love III, U.S., 15-under 273, $324,000
1991: Steve Elkington, Australia, 12-under 276, $288,000
1990: Jodie Mudd, U.S., 10-under 278, $270,000
1989: Tom Kite, U.S., 9-under 279, $243,000
1988: Mark McCumber, U.S., 15-under 273, $225,000
1987: Sandy Lyle, Scotland, 14-under 274, $180,000
1986: John Mahaffey, U.S., 13-under 275, $162,000
1985: Calvin Peete, U.S., 14-under 274, $162,000
1984: Fred Couples, U.S., 11-under 277, $144,000
1983: Hal Sutton, U.S., 5-under 283, $126,000
1982: Jerry Pate, U.S., 8-under 280, $90,000
Sawgrass Country Club Era
1981: Raymond Floyd, U.S., 3-under 285, $72,000
1980: Lee Trevino, U.S., 10-under 278, $72,000
1979: Lanny Wadkins, U.S, 5-under 283, $72,000
1978: Jack Nicklaus, U.S., 1-over 289, $60,000
1977: Mark Hayes, U.S., 1-over 289, $60,000
Sites rotated
1976: Jack Nicklaus, U.S., 19-under 269, Inverrary G&CC, $60,000
1975: Al Geiberger, U.S., 10-under 270, Colonial CC, $50,000
1974: Jack Nicklaus, U.S., 16-under 272, Atlanta CC, $50,000