2022 Shriners Children's Open: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money From Las Vegas
Tom Kim's rise in professional golf almost sounds like folklore, but the 20-year-old PGA Tour winner and recent Presidents Cup standout has played himself into position to win the 2022 Shriners Childrens Open, and another big paycheck.
Kim shares the lead with Patrick Cantlay, the 2017 winner at this event, entering Sunday's final round.
The 2022 Shriners Children’s Open purse is $8 million, with the winner set to receive $1.44 million, the standard 18% of the total payout.
Final Payouts for the 2022 Shriners Children's Open
Win: $1,440,000
2: $872,000
3: $552,000
4: $392,000
5: $328,000
6: $290,000
7: $270,000
8: $250,000
9: $234,000
10: $218,000
11: $202,000
12: $186,000
13: $170,000
14: $154,000
15: $146,000
16: $138,000
17: $130,000
18: $122,000
19: $114,000
20: $106,000
21: $98,000
22: $90,000
23: $83,600
24: $77,200
25: $70,800
26: $64,400
27: $62,000
28: $59,600
29: $57,200
30: $54,800
31: $52,400
32: $50,000
33: $47,600
34: $45,600
35: $43,600
36: $41,600
37: $39,600
38: $38,000
39: $36,400
40: $34,800
41: $33,200
42: $31,600
43: $30,000
44: $28,400
45: $26,800
46: $25,200
47: $23,600
48: $22,320
49: $21,200
50: $20,560
51: $20,080
52: $19,600
53: $19,280
54: $18,960
55: $18,800
56: $18,640
57: $18,480
58: $18,320
59: $18,160
60: $18,000
61: $17,840
62: $17,680
63: $17,520
64: $17,360
65: $17,200
66: $17,040
67: $16,880
68: $16,720
69: $16,560
70: $16,400
71: $16,240
72: $16,080
73: $15,920
74: $15,760
75: $15,600
76: $15,440
77: $15,280