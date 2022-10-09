2022 Shriners Children's Open: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money From Las Vegas

This week's PGA Tour winner is set to win $1.44 from an $8 million total purse.

Tom Kim's rise in professional golf almost sounds like folklore, but the 20-year-old PGA Tour winner and recent Presidents Cup standout has played himself into position to win the 2022 Shriners Childrens Open, and another big paycheck.

Kim shares the lead with Patrick Cantlay, the 2017 winner at this event, entering Sunday's final round.

The 2022 Shriners Children’s Open purse is $8 million, with the winner set to receive $1.44 million, the standard 18% of the total payout.

Final Payouts for the 2022 Shriners Children's Open

Win: $1,440,000

2: $872,000

3: $552,000

4: $392,000

5: $328,000

6: $290,000

7: $270,000

8: $250,000

9: $234,000

10: $218,000

11: $202,000

12: $186,000

13: $170,000

14: $154,000

15: $146,000

16: $138,000

17: $130,000

18: $122,000

19: $114,000

20: $106,000

21: $98,000

22: $90,000

23: $83,600

24: $77,200

25: $70,800

26: $64,400

27: $62,000

28: $59,600

29: $57,200

30: $54,800

31: $52,400

32: $50,000

33: $47,600

34: $45,600

35: $43,600

36: $41,600

37: $39,600

38: $38,000

39: $36,400

40: $34,800

41: $33,200

42: $31,600

43: $30,000

44: $28,400

45: $26,800

46: $25,200

47: $23,600

48: $22,320

49: $21,200

50: $20,560

51: $20,080

52: $19,600

53: $19,280

54: $18,960

55: $18,800

56: $18,640

57: $18,480

58: $18,320

59: $18,160

60: $18,000

61: $17,840

62: $17,680

63: $17,520

64: $17,360

65: $17,200

66: $17,040

67: $16,880

68: $16,720

69: $16,560

70: $16,400

71: $16,240

72: $16,080

73: $15,920

74: $15,760

75: $15,600

76: $15,440

77: $15,280