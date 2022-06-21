2022 Travelers Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The PGA Tour returns to Connecticut and TPC River Highlands, which delivers plenty of birdies and often high drama.

One week after the U.S. Open, where birdies were hard to come by, the PGA Tour heads to birdie-happy TPC River Highlands and the Travelers Championship. Look for the winning score to be double-digits under par and drama likely up to the final hole or far beyond — Harris English won last year in an eight-hole playoff and in 2017 Jordan Spieth won a playoff with a bunker holeout that had the massive crowds going bonkers.

Despite coming one week after the grind of a major, the Travelers has a strong field including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

Purse

The Travelers Championship has a total purse of $8,300,000, with $1,494,000 awarded to the winner.

Full field

(156 players)

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blixt, Jonas

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

D'Amario, Adam #

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett +

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Flavin, Patrick *

Fleetwood, Tommy +

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Christopher +

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hammer, Cole +

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henry, J.J. +

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo *

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoffmann, Morgan

Hoge, Tom

Howell III, Charles

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

James, Benjamin +

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Si Woo

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Koepka, Brooks

Kohles, Ben

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pereira, Mito

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Shindler, Conrad *

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben *

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Curtis

Thorbjornsen, Michael +

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

van der Walt, Dawie +

van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Wolff, Matthew

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion