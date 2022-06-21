2022 Travelers Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
One week after the U.S. Open, where birdies were hard to come by, the PGA Tour heads to birdie-happy TPC River Highlands and the Travelers Championship. Look for the winning score to be double-digits under par and drama likely up to the final hole or far beyond — Harris English won last year in an eight-hole playoff and in 2017 Jordan Spieth won a playoff with a bunker holeout that had the massive crowds going bonkers.
Despite coming one week after the grind of a major, the Travelers has a strong field including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.
Purse
The Travelers Championship has a total purse of $8,300,000, with $1,494,000 awarded to the winner.
Full field
(156 players)
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Barjon, Paul
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blixt, Jonas
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Champ, Cameron
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Cook, Austin
Creel, Joshua
D'Amario, Adam #
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Donald, Luke
Drewitt, Brett +
Duncan, Tyler
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Flavin, Patrick *
Fleetwood, Tommy +
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Christopher +
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hammer, Cole +
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Henry, J.J. +
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo *
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoffmann, Morgan
Hoge, Tom
Howell III, Charles
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
James, Benjamin +
Johnson, Zach
Kang, Sung
Kim, Si Woo
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Koepka, Brooks
Kohles, Ben
Kokrak, Jason
Kraft, Kelly
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
McCarthy, Denny
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Ortiz, Carlos
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pereira, Mito
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Shindler, Conrad *
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben *
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Curtis
Thorbjornsen, Michael +
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
van der Walt, Dawie +
van Rooyen, Erik
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Wolfe, Jared
Wolff, Matthew
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion