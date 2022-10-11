2022 Zozo Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The fourth event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season takes place outside of Tokyo at the Zozo Championship, where Hideki Matsuyama is defending champion at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
This is the fourth year of the tournament that was originally part of a three-event PGA Tour Asia Swing that included the CJ Cup in South Korea and the WGC HSBC Champions. The CJ Cup has been moved to South Korea and the HSBC Champions has not been played since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Other notables in the 78-player, no-cut field include Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Cam Young and Rickie Fowler, who is in on a sponsor’s exemption.
Purse
The Zozo Championship has a purse of $11 million with $1,980,000 going to the winner.
Payouts
WIN: $1,980,000
2nd: $1,188,000
3rd: $748,000
4th: $528,000
5th: $440,000
Full payouts will be updated following the final round.
Full Field
(78 players)
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bradley, Keegan
Buckley, Hayden
Champ, Cameron +
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie +
Frittelli, Dylan
Grillo, Emiliano
Hatton, Tyrrell
Herbert, Lucas
Higa, Kazuki
Hisatsune, Ryo +
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Horikawa, Mikumu +
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Imahira, Shugo
Iwasaki, Aguri
Iwata, Hiroshi
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi +
Kataoka, Naoyuki +
Katsuragawa, Yuto
Kawamoto, Riki
Kim, Tom
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi +
Laird, Martin
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Muñoz, Sebastián
Nakajima, Keita +
NeSmith, Matthew
Onishi, Kaito
Otsuki, Tomoharu
Pan, C.T.
Pereira, Mito
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Smalley, Alex
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Svensson, Adam
Theegala, Sahith
Wallace, Matt +
Wu, Brandon
Young, Cameron
+ - Sponsor Exemption