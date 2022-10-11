2022 Zozo Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend in his native Japan as the limited-field event is played for the fourth time.

The fourth event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season takes place outside of Tokyo at the Zozo Championship, where Hideki Matsuyama is defending champion at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

This is the fourth year of the tournament that was originally part of a three-event PGA Tour Asia Swing that included the CJ Cup in South Korea and the WGC HSBC Champions. The CJ Cup has been moved to South Korea and the HSBC Champions has not been played since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Other notables in the 78-player, no-cut field include Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Cam Young and Rickie Fowler, who is in on a sponsor’s exemption.

Purse

The Zozo Championship has a purse of $11 million with $1,980,000 going to the winner.

Payouts

WIN: $1,980,000

2nd: $1,188,000

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $440,000

Full payouts will be updated following the final round.

Full Field

(78 players)

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Buckley, Hayden

Champ, Cameron +

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie +

Frittelli, Dylan

Grillo, Emiliano

Hatton, Tyrrell

Herbert, Lucas

Higa, Kazuki

Hisatsune, Ryo +

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Horikawa, Mikumu +

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Imahira, Shugo

Iwasaki, Aguri

Iwata, Hiroshi

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi +

Kataoka, Naoyuki +

Katsuragawa, Yuto

Kawamoto, Riki

Kim, Tom

Kim, Si Woo

Kitayama, Kurt

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi +

Laird, Martin

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Muñoz, Sebastián

Nakajima, Keita +

NeSmith, Matthew

Onishi, Kaito

Otsuki, Tomoharu

Pan, C.T.

Pereira, Mito

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Smalley, Alex

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam

Theegala, Sahith

Wallace, Matt +

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

+ - Sponsor Exemption