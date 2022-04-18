Skip to main content

Zurich Classic: Purse, Prize Money, Full Field for TPC Louisiana

The two-man team format returns for a fifth time, featuring low scores and plenty of camaraderie.
Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith pose with the winners trophy at the 2021 Zurich Classic.

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith teamed up for the 2021 Zurich Classic title.

The PGA Tour travels to the New Orleans area this week for a change of pace in the schedule -- the two-man team format of the Zurich Classic.

Eighty teams will contest the event, playing four-ball (best ball) in the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) for the second and fourth rounds. The cut following the second round will be to the low 33 teams and ties.

Last year, the Australian duo of Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith won in a playoff over South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Purse

The Zurich Classic purse is $8.3 million, with the first-place team sharing $2,398,700 ($1,199,350 per player).

Full Field

(80 teams)

Morikawa, Collin -- Hovland, Viktor
Day, Jason -- Scrivener, Jason *
Smith, Cameron -- Leishman, Marc
Garcia, Sergio -- Fleetwood, Tommy
Scheffler, Scottie -- Palmer, Ryan
Willett, Danny -- Hatton, Tyrrell
Lowry, Shane -- Poulter, Ian
Stenson, Henrik -- Rose, Justin
Horschel, Billy -- Burns, Sam
Kisner, Kevin -- Brown, Scott
Schauffele, Xander -- Cantlay, Patrick
Watson, Bubba -- Varner III, Harold
Homa, Max -- Gooch, Talor
Niemann, Joaquin -- Pereira, Mito
Brehm, Ryan -- Hubbard, Mark
Dahmen, Joel -- Jaeger, Stephan
Duncan, Tyler -- Schenk, Adam
Glover, Lucas -- Reavie, Chez
Grace, Branden -- Higgo, Garrick
Herbert, Lucas -- Atwal, Arjun
Herman, Jim -- Taylor, Vaughn
Hoge, Tom -- Barjon, Paul
Im, Sungjae -- An, Byeong Hun *
Kang, Sung -- Huh, John
Kizzire, Patton -- Poston, J.T.
Laird, Martin -- MacIntyre, Robert *
Long, Adam -- Hoag, Bo
McDowell, Graeme -- Power, Seamus
Mitchell, Keith -- Snedeker, Brandt
Ramey, Chad -- Creel, Joshua
Straka, Sepp -- Sigg, Greyson
Streb, Robert -- Merritt, Troy
Todd, Brendon -- Kirk, Chris
Trainer, Martin -- Knous, Jim
Tway, Kevin -- Kraft, Kelly
Werenski, Richy -- Uihlein, Peter
Haas, Bill -- Haas, Jay
Watney, Nick -- Hoffman, Charley
Cabrera Bello, Rafa * -- Grillo, Emiliano
Gainey, Tommy * -- Garrigus, Robert *
Horsfield, Sam * -- Wallace, Matt
Piercy, Scott -- O'Hair, Sean
Noren, Alex -- Norlander, Henrik
Bradley, Keegan -- Steele, Brendan
Tringale, Cameron -- Clark, Wyndham
Schwartzel, Charl -- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
McNealy, Maverick -- Bramlett, Joseph
Higgs, Harry -- Smotherman, Austin
Ghim, Doug -- Schwab, Matthias
Hagy, Brandon -- Percy, Cameron
Stuard, Brian -- Knox, Russell
Redman, Doc -- Ryder, Sam
Lebioda, Hank -- Seiffert, Chase
McCarthy, Denny -- Kohles, Ben
Hadwin, Adam -- Svensson, Adam
Hahn, James -- Chappell, Kevin
NeSmith, Matthew -- Moore, Taylor
Stanley, Kyle -- Villegas, Camilo
Garnett, Brice -- Stallings, Scott
Hadley, Chesson -- Byrd, Jonathan
Zalatoris, Will -- Riley, Davis
Lee, Danny -- Bae, Sangmoon
Noh, Seung-Yul -- Kim, Michael
Theegala, Sahith -- Hossler, Beau
Smalley, Alex -- Buckley, Hayden
Hodges, Lee -- Whaley, Vince
Rodgers, Patrick -- Wu, Brandon
Rai, Aaron -- Lipsky, David
McGreevy, Max -- Novak, Andrew
Kitayama, Kurt -- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Mullinax, Trey -- Bryan, Wesley
Thompson, Curtis -- Hardy, Nick
Reeves, Seth -- Wolfe, Jared
Lower, Justin -- Wu, Dylan
Cook, Austin -- Dufner, Jason
Tarren, Callum -- Skinns, David
Gutschewski, Scott -- Points, D.A.
Gligic, Michael -- Armour, Ryan
van der Walt, Dawie -- Drewitt, Brett
Van Pelt, Bo -- Martin, Ben
*Sponsor Exemptions  

Zurich Classic: Purse, Prize Money, Full Field for TPC Louisiana

