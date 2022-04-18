Zurich Classic: Purse, Prize Money, Full Field for TPC Louisiana

The two-man team format returns for a fifth time, featuring low scores and plenty of camaraderie.

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith teamed up for the 2021 Zurich Classic title. Stephen Lew/USA Today

The PGA Tour travels to the New Orleans area this week for a change of pace in the schedule -- the two-man team format of the Zurich Classic.

Eighty teams will contest the event, playing four-ball (best ball) in the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) for the second and fourth rounds. The cut following the second round will be to the low 33 teams and ties.

Last year, the Australian duo of Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith won in a playoff over South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Purse

The Zurich Classic purse is $8.3 million, with the first-place team sharing $2,398,700 ($1,199,350 per player).

Full Field

(80 teams)



Morikawa, Collin -- Hovland, Viktor

Day, Jason -- Scrivener, Jason *

Smith, Cameron -- Leishman, Marc

Garcia, Sergio -- Fleetwood, Tommy

Scheffler, Scottie -- Palmer, Ryan

Willett, Danny -- Hatton, Tyrrell

Lowry, Shane -- Poulter, Ian

Stenson, Henrik -- Rose, Justin

Horschel, Billy -- Burns, Sam

Kisner, Kevin -- Brown, Scott

Schauffele, Xander -- Cantlay, Patrick

Watson, Bubba -- Varner III, Harold

Homa, Max -- Gooch, Talor

Niemann, Joaquin -- Pereira, Mito

Brehm, Ryan -- Hubbard, Mark

Dahmen, Joel -- Jaeger, Stephan

Duncan, Tyler -- Schenk, Adam

Glover, Lucas -- Reavie, Chez

Grace, Branden -- Higgo, Garrick

Herbert, Lucas -- Atwal, Arjun

Herman, Jim -- Taylor, Vaughn

Hoge, Tom -- Barjon, Paul

Im, Sungjae -- An, Byeong Hun *

Kang, Sung -- Huh, John

Kizzire, Patton -- Poston, J.T.

Laird, Martin -- MacIntyre, Robert *

Long, Adam -- Hoag, Bo

McDowell, Graeme -- Power, Seamus

Mitchell, Keith -- Snedeker, Brandt

Ramey, Chad -- Creel, Joshua

Straka, Sepp -- Sigg, Greyson

Streb, Robert -- Merritt, Troy

Todd, Brendon -- Kirk, Chris

Trainer, Martin -- Knous, Jim

Tway, Kevin -- Kraft, Kelly

Werenski, Richy -- Uihlein, Peter

Haas, Bill -- Haas, Jay

Watney, Nick -- Hoffman, Charley

Cabrera Bello, Rafa * -- Grillo, Emiliano

Gainey, Tommy * -- Garrigus, Robert *

Horsfield, Sam * -- Wallace, Matt

Piercy, Scott -- O'Hair, Sean

Noren, Alex -- Norlander, Henrik

Bradley, Keegan -- Steele, Brendan

Tringale, Cameron -- Clark, Wyndham

Schwartzel, Charl -- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

McNealy, Maverick -- Bramlett, Joseph

Higgs, Harry -- Smotherman, Austin

Ghim, Doug -- Schwab, Matthias

Hagy, Brandon -- Percy, Cameron

Stuard, Brian -- Knox, Russell

Redman, Doc -- Ryder, Sam

Lebioda, Hank -- Seiffert, Chase

McCarthy, Denny -- Kohles, Ben

Hadwin, Adam -- Svensson, Adam

Hahn, James -- Chappell, Kevin

NeSmith, Matthew -- Moore, Taylor

Stanley, Kyle -- Villegas, Camilo

Garnett, Brice -- Stallings, Scott

Hadley, Chesson -- Byrd, Jonathan

Zalatoris, Will -- Riley, Davis

Lee, Danny -- Bae, Sangmoon

Noh, Seung-Yul -- Kim, Michael

Theegala, Sahith -- Hossler, Beau

Smalley, Alex -- Buckley, Hayden

Hodges, Lee -- Whaley, Vince

Rodgers, Patrick -- Wu, Brandon

Rai, Aaron -- Lipsky, David

McGreevy, Max -- Novak, Andrew

Kitayama, Kurt -- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Mullinax, Trey -- Bryan, Wesley

Thompson, Curtis -- Hardy, Nick

Reeves, Seth -- Wolfe, Jared

Lower, Justin -- Wu, Dylan

Cook, Austin -- Dufner, Jason

Tarren, Callum -- Skinns, David

Gutschewski, Scott -- Points, D.A.

Gligic, Michael -- Armour, Ryan

van der Walt, Dawie -- Drewitt, Brett

Van Pelt, Bo -- Martin, Ben

*Sponsor Exemptions