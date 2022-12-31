2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Full Field: 17 Players in World Top 20 Set to Compete at Kapalua
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is loaded, as 39 players are set to compete, including 17 of the current top 20 players in the world.
A new year is upon us, and that means the golf world will shift to Maui for the annual event at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Each player who won a 2022 tournament, plus players who cracked the top 30 in the FedEx Cup playoffs, are eligible for the field.
Three of last year's major-championship winners are slated to compete: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick. Cam Smith joined LIV Golf shortly after winning the British Open and is no longer a member of the PGA Tour.
The TOC is the first "elevated event" in the PGA Tour's new schedule. It features a $15 million total purse and no 36-hole cut.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the only eligible players who are not in the field.
Here's a quick list of the players set to tee up in Kapalua:
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Full Field
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Corey Conners
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Tom Kim
KH Lee
Luke List
Hideki Matsuyama
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
JT Poston
Seamus Power
Jon Rahm
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Scott
JJ Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Aaron Wise
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris