Recent major-championship winners Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas are set to play in the first "elevated event" of the new year.

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is loaded, as 39 players are set to compete, including 17 of the current top 20 players in the world.

A new year is upon us, and that means the golf world will shift to Maui for the annual event at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Each player who won a 2022 tournament, plus players who cracked the top 30 in the FedEx Cup playoffs, are eligible for the field.

Three of last year's major-championship winners are slated to compete: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick. Cam Smith joined LIV Golf shortly after winning the British Open and is no longer a member of the PGA Tour.

The TOC is the first "elevated event" in the PGA Tour's new schedule. It features a $15 million total purse and no 36-hole cut.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the only eligible players who are not in the field.

Here's a quick list of the players set to tee up in Kapalua:

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Full Field

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Corey Conners

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

KH Lee

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

JT Poston

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

JJ Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Aaron Wise

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris