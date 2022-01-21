31 Questions in Golf that Need Answers Right Now

Will you pay $6.99 a month to watch golf? Where's Crunchy Pete? Is Spieth still searching? These are some of the questions to which Morning Read's Mike Purkey needs answers.

Whether he's all the way back or not, Jordan Spieth still has some of the best reactions on Tour. Peter Casey-USA Today Sports

These are the questions Mike Purkey ponders while waiting for the high temperature to reach at least 55 (and no wind).

Wasn’t it more than a little childish for Kevin Kisner to complain profanely on the airwaves about not being picked for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits? Which of the 12 American players did Kisner think he was better than?

What did Tiger really accomplish by playing in the PNC Championship? Was he there more for his son Charlie or to prove something to himself and others? John Cook said he believes that Woods won’t play a PGA Tour event, including majors, in 2022. Do you agree?

Is this a put-up-or-shut-up year for Brooks Koepka?

Could it be that Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t want to be a part of the Netflix documentary on the PGA Tour to prevent people from pulling back the curtain to reveal the wizard unprotected? That it could actually be worse than what they see in public?

What does it say about the Official World Golf Ranking that Sam Burns, with two wins, is No. 13?

How many of you believe the Koepka-DeChambeau “feud” was just a made-for-social-media event? Go ahead, admit it: Did you really watch their nine-hole waste of a couple of hours?

Doesn’t Jordan Spieth look like he’s still searching?



Burns or Scottie Scheffler?

Can we really say that Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko have a rivalry? Yet? Are there real rivalries in golf? Or just feuds, even those that are made up?

The standard answer for players being questioned about participating in the Saudi International is: “I’m not a politician.” However, with appearance fees ranging from $400,000 for second-tier players to $1 million or more for the top players — plus expenses — shouldn’t the standard answer be: “I’m a mercenary”?

Do you get the feeling this is a crossroads year for Rory McIlroy?

Is PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan losing his authority where the players are concerned? Or does it matter as long as the right people get rich or keep getting richer?

Besides the scenery, is there any other reason to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Anybody seen Crunchy Pete?

Does anyone outside the top 10 care about the Player Impact Program on the PGA Tour?

What green-reading books?

Do you bet on professional golf? Do you know anyone who is successful at it?

Is Matt Wolff burning out already?

Is anyone else looking forward to Golf Channel’s Steve Sands taking some well-deserved time off?

Will the armlock putting method ever be banned? Should it?

More underrated: Kisner or Kevin Na?

Has the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing been rendered irrelevant? Have we returned to the day when the Tour season really starts in Florida?

Will you pay $6.99 per month to subscribe to ESPN Plus so you can watch PGA Tour Live?

Anybody seen Jason Day?

Will the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) one day be PGA Tour Europe? And be televised on PGA Tour Network?

Torrey Pines or Riviera?

Only a handful of fans, too difficult to walk, winners shooting around 30 under: Has Kapalua outlived its usefulness? Except, of course, as a perk for Tour sponsors?

Which do you have more of — drivers or putters?

Is there a more underrated course on the West Coast Swing than TPC Scottsdale?

Don’t you hope Annika Sorenstam plays the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles (where she was champion in 1996)?

Anybody seen Boo Weekley?