A 50-1 Long Shot Looks Ready for a Pebble Beach Breakthrough

The field at Pebble Beach is depleted, but it also offers intriguing betting opportunities. Here are the players the hosts are tracking this week.

It's Pebble Beach week on the PGA Tour, and although the field has been depleted by the Saudi event this weekend, the hosts have gathered to break down the field and offer betting tips for daily fantasy, straight ticket and one-and-one games.

Among the top tier of players on the board, Rotowire's Scott Jenstad like defending champ Daniel Berger, while Morning Read's Jeff Ritter is buying into a Jason Day renaissance. Both hosts also think Maverick McNealy is due to win his first Tour event soon, and the Stanford product is a great fit for Pebble. 

Among the next group of players, everyone is high on Christiaan Bezuidenhout, the South African who continues to rise through the ranks and profiles well for Pebble Beach. Each of our hosts thinks he's a tremendous value at 50-1 this week, and each host is on him. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ritter and Jenstad also love Mito Pereira. Jenstad also like Min Woo Lee as a sleeper pick, and Ritter thinks Matt Kuchar could factor, and is a good bargain at his current price.

Fantasy Golf Picks to Win for One-and-Done Pools

In the one-and-done format, you can only pick the same winner one time per season. Here's who are hosts are using in that format this week:

Scott Jenstad: Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jeff Ritter: Mito Pereira
Jeff Erickson: Jason Day

Watch the episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. And look for more new episodes of the Gaming Golf Podcast coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

